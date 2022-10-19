NEW FEATURE FILM "PROPHET" TELLS THE POWERFUL STORY OF THE MAN WHO PAVED THE WAY FOR POPE JOHN PAUL II

Fathom Events brings feature drama on the life of Polish Catholic Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński to U.S. theaters November 15 and 17

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events and Kondrat Media announce the new feature film PROPHET releasing in U.S. theaters on November 15 and 17. The Polish drama is the first feature film on the life of Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński whose story will introduce audiences to a heroic Polish prelate of the Catholic Church who exhibited an unwavering witness amid rising communist forces, fearlessness during imprisonment and a vision of the future Pope John Paul II.

Watch the official trailer here.

Tickets for PROPHET are on sale now at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters are subject to change).

In PROPHET Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński's story is told in the context of historical events of importance to Poland which reveal an unyielding leader who is not afraid to talk to the communists seeking to destroy the Church – even launching an operation code-named 'Prorok' (Prophet), engaging hundreds of agents to follow his every move. At the same time, he shows himself as a man of faith who sees further than his opponents do.

It is a riveting story about unwavering faith, love for the human person and the fight for religious freedom that are an utterly heroic prelude to the fall of communism in Europe.

PROPHET will be released in the United States and Poland simultaneously and is a full feature directorial debut for acclaimed Polish filmmaker Michal Kondrat (Purgatory, Faustina: Love and Mercy). The lead role of Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński is portrayed by Slawomir Grzymkowski (Alarm, Where Eskimos Live and dubbing to Inside Out, Jumanji, Captain America: The First Avenger).

"PROPHET is going to awaken audiences to a churchman who shows the world what it means to stand against evil," said Michal Kondrat, director and producer. "Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński's story sets the stage for the dramatic rise of Pope John Paul II and the fall of communism in Europe. Who is this prophetic man who battled evil and saw a son of Poland rising? Audiences will get to know Wyszyński - a fascinating figure that the world should look to during the hauntingly eerie times we are currently living in."

PROPHET is the latest in Fathom Events' "Saint Series," a specially curated catalogue of movies depicting the fascinating lives of Catholic saints.

For more information and for resources including still images, promotional images, video trailers, please visit www.prophet2022.com

ABOUT FATHOM EVENTS

Fathom Events is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit FathomEvents.com .

ABOUT KONDRAT MEDIA

Kondrat Media company was founded in 2013 by Michal Kondrat, producer and director with a mission to produce, distribute and promote movies that deliver content with values that present historic, patriotic, and Christian themes. The company's mission is to engage all of society with inspiring film projects. Kondrat's docudramas are highly acclaimed and have achieved successful distribution worldwide.

Kondrat Media's most recognized movies include: FAUSTINA: LOVE AND MERCY, a film that presented the origin of the devotion of the Divine Mercy and the mission of St. Faustina, LOVE AND MERCY, which was very successful in the United States, ranking second in the American box office in 2019 upon its debut release, and PURGATORY on visions of the mystics which was the #1 faith-based docudrama in the United States in 2021.

After these successful releases in the United States, Kondrat Media now presents its newest feature movie PROPHET which tells the story about Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński, Primate of Poland, the man who pushed back the communist regime coming against the Catholic Church and contributed to the collapse of communism in Poland and Eastern Europe.

