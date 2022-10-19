Fairtility's Embryo Quality Assessment Tool CHLOE EQ™ Could Increase Clinics' IVF Cycle Capacity by 50 Percent Per Embryologist, Exploratory Study Highlights in ASRM Scientific Congress Presentation

Fairtility VP of Clinical Affairs Dr. Cristina Hickman to Present Additional Findings on CHLOE EQ™'s Ability to Accurately Annotate and Understand Relevance of Embryo Biomarkers to Improve Embryo Selection

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtility , the transparent AI innovator powering in vitro fertilization (IVF) for improved outcomes, announced today research highlights planned for the American Society of Reproductive Medicine's 2022 Scientific Congress & Expo taking place in Anaheim, California from October 22-26, 2022. In two oral presentations and six posters, Fairtility will present its newest findings, focusing on the ability of its Embryo Quality Assessment tool, CHLOE EQ™, to unlock both the clinical and operational potential of IVF.

One poster presentation, an exploratory study entitled, " Comprehensive Comparison of Number of Embryology Hours Per Cycle and Risk Before and After Introduction of CHLOE EQ™ (Fairtility) Into a 100% Time-Lapse IVF Clinic ," researchers compared the number of embryologist hours spent per cycle and risks before and after the implementation of the CHLOE EQ™, finding that CHLOE EQ™'s Automatic Time Lapse annotation with direct EMR integration removed 17 of the 24 steps embryologists perform. This resulted in reducing time per cycle from 9.76 to 6.43 hours: a 33 percent reduction in time per cycle spent on mundane administrative tasks, with an associated 50 percent increase in embryology annual cycle capacity.

"Demand for IVF treatment far outstrips supply; there are not enough embryologists to meet the growing demand for IVF treatments, and those embryologists that are in the field are experiencing increased burnout, which leads to more errors, more stress and mental health issues," said Dr. Cristina Hickman, VP of Clinical Affairs for Fairtility. "The only answer to this challenge is implementing supportive tools like CHLOE, which can relieve workload burdens, increase workflow efficiencies, and increase embryology retention and attraction by lightening the administrative load, not to mention improve our ability to help our patients achieve their hopes of having a child."

Dr. Hickman will also present the results of a retrospective cohort study conducted in collaboration with Weill Cornell in an oral presentation entitled, " Turning the Black Box Into a Glass Box: Use of Transparent Artificial Intelligence To Understand Biological Markers Useful for Embryo Selection ." The study's goal was to compare biomarkers automatically annotated by CHLOE EQ™ with human annotations and to better understand their biological relevance. CHLOE was able to accurately annotate in line with rankings by all five embryologists in the study. CHLOE's accuracy, powered by Fairtility's transparent AI, allows for consistent embryo assessment and improved information flow between lab, REI, patient and clinic management, leading to reduced operational costs and enhanced standard of care.

"Reproducible results backed by evidence-based research are the cornerstone of reliability and cultivating trust between IVF professionals and the CHLOE EQ™ platform. This is why we continue to invest in research – 40-plus studies providing consistent support for the impact CHLOE's transparent AI can offer the IVF space," said Eran Eshed, CEO and Co-founder of Fairtility. "CHLOE can ease the burden and burnout of IVF practitioners, increasing accuracy, impact and transparency in clinical decision making, while also streamlining administration and communication between IVF practitioners, clinic staff and prospective parents. We are just beginning to unlock the operational and clinical efficiency of IVF with CHLOE."

Fairtility will share two oral presentations at ASRM.

Fairtility's six ASRM poster sessions include:

About Fairtility

Fairtility is powering in vitro fertilization (IVF) through transparent AI to improve outcomes. Equipping clinicians and their patients with unparalleled visibility into IVF treatment, CHLOE™ (Cultivating Human Life through Optimal Embryos) is the first and only transparent AI-based decision support tool that provides clinicians with complete visibility into the clinical and laboratory parameters that make up data output to help improve IVF outcomes. Beginning with CHLOE EQ™, a proprietary embryo grading platform, Fairtility is on a path to expand CHLOE™'s application to span the full IVF journey - from infertility cause assessment through transfer optimization. To learn more about Fairtility™ or schedule a demo, visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Nicole Kaufman Grubner

+972-58-444-5418

Nicole.grubner@finnpartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Fairtility