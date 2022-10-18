YPO EDGE 2022 in New York City Convenes Largest Global Gathering of CEOs in the World

2,700 CEOs from around the world unite with some of the world's most influential voices to tackle pressing global topics and shape our collective future

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YPO , the world's largest global leadership community of more than 32,000 chief executives, will host its premier annual gathering in person for the first time since 2019. Held this year at New York City's cutting-edge North Javits Center, over 2,700 members from more than 80 countries will convene for an immersive learning and thought leadership experience consisting of expert keynotes, masterclasses, workshops and deep-dive forums.

Since 2010, YPO has hosted EDGE with the goal of creating peer-to-peer learning opportunities for chief executives who experienced success in business at a young age, with past speakers including Sheryl Sandberg, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, former President Barack Obama, Sir Richard Branson, John Legend and Malala Yousafzai.

"YPO EDGE is not your typical convention. Over 2,700 CEOs from 80 countries will rally with key thought leaders and experts around critical topics in business and beyond, to learn openly from each other, to dive deep into small-group dialogue, and emerge with solutions to drive real change," said Xavier Mufraggi, CEO of YPO. "Our world has evolved at an unprecedented speed, so this year's EDGE is especially important as global leaders navigate what comes next and take these insights home to their businesses, families and communities around the world."

Based on insights sourced from its global community of leaders, this year's EDGE will address critical topics such as the future of work, digital transformation, ESG strategies, economic and financial instability, mental health in the workplace and many more.

Guest thought leaders will include:

"YPO's unique, robust culture is founded on trust and respect. This culture will be on full display at YPO EDGE, with open and transparent idea exchange around the issues that matter most," commented YPO 2022-2023 Chairman Rafi Demirjian. "As business leaders, we are faced with a rare opportunity to reimagine the road ahead, and we will leave EDGE more prepared than ever for this role we play in shaping our collective future and making a difference."

YPO EDGE will return to New York City in 2023 and 2024 and is open to all YPO members.

About YPO:

YPO is the global leadership community of more than 32,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders and that business can be a driving force for good. Each of our members has achieved significant leadership success at a young age. They lead businesses and organizations that collectively employ more than 22 million people around the globe and generate over USD9 trillion in combined revenue. YPO members come together to learn and exchange ideas to make a difference in the lives, businesses and communities they impact. Visit ypo.org for more.

