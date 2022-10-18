SRP Environmental Selected as a Six-Time Inc. 5000 Honoree for Continued Growth

SRP Ranks No. 4588 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 95% Percent

SHREVEPORT, La., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth time since 2012, SRP Environmental (SRP) has been recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list, placing 4588 on the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Previous rankings include No. 2122 (2021), No. 1948 (2019), No. 4225 (2014), No. 3381 (2013), and No. 2465 (2012). To put this in perspective, only 58% of the companies on the list are repeat honorees. SRP also ranks 33rd in their home state of Louisiana and 36th within the Environmental Industry.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"I believe that ambition without commitment is nothing more than a vision, and a vision without a plan of execution is nothing more than a dream," says Chad Hyman, CEO of SRP. "Our continued growth and inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is a reflection of our team's hard work and ambition that transcends the entire company, from the top executive all the way down to our most recent hire."

SRP continues to serve as an industry expert, positioned to lead the way in providing advanced services and deliverables that meet clients' evolving environmental and safety compliance requirements. The company aims to increase its geographic footprint by further reinvesting in the business infrastructure and advanced technology initiatives via growth fueled by strategic acquisitions, organic expansion, and personnel education.

"As I reflect on our transformation and achievements over time, I see that the common denominator has always been our people," says Keith Sampson, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer. "We now have over 80 highly talented team members across the United States. Every individual plays an essential role in the development of innovative environmental and safety solutions resulting in our continued growth, despite economic and industry challenges."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 5000, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 230 percent. Together, those companies added more than 1,179,282 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

ABOUT SRP

SRP Environmental is a multi-disciplinary, compliance-based environmental, health and safety provider serving various industries. SRP's mission is to provide the highest quality, ethical, and economical solutions by industry experts for the protection of human health and environmental sustainability. They support companies nationwide in Insurance & Restoration, Oil & Gas, Agricultural, Chemical, Manufacturing, Health Care, and Federal and State/Local Governments. Their team is comprised of environmental scientists, certified industrial hygienists, certified safety professionals, toxicologists, and professional engineers. Leveraging this accumulated expertise, the company supports its clients in matters concerning human health and environmental sustainability.

Founded in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1996, SRP currently has twenty-two locations throughout Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas.

METHODOLOGY

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021.

ABOUT INC.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

