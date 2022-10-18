Sign In Solutions Announces Visitor Management 2.0 Strategic Vision

Acquires ThreatSwitch and Pronestor,

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign In Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based visitor management and risk mitigation software, today announced its vision for Visitor Management 2.0 (VM 2.0). Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth, Sign In Solutions aims to equip organizations with the tools they need to provide a more secure, seamless and confident workplace for everyone.

In addition to elevating experiences for visitors across more than 15,000 customer sites worldwide, VM 2.0 redefines safety and risk mitigation in the workplace. "Through the Sign In Solutions' suite of products, we will empower organizations of all sizes to help lower risk, optimize employee engagement, and welcome visitors efficiently," said Dave Brown, President of Sign In Solutions. "Visitor management continues to evolve, and there is demand for streamlining and modernizing workplaces across various physical and virtual locations."

To support this vision, Sign In Solutions has announced the strategic acquisitions of ThreatSwitch and Pronestor, leaders in cloud-based compliance, approvals, and workspace management. These acquisitions will complement the company's core visitor management platforms, Sign In App and Sign In Enterprise, to create VM 2.0 – the next generation of workplace solutions covering critical areas within the visitor management market.

As part of Sign In Solutions, ThreatSwitch will go beyond pre-registrations to introduce end-to-end compliance, pre-verification, and approval of visitors, contractors, and employees. While Pronestor's advanced workspace capabilities will allow for effortless desk and meeting room booking with data-driven insights to help organizations optimize their workplace.

"Visitor management has come a long way in recent years. We are thrilled to provide added value to our customers and partners through these strategic acquisitions," said Dan Harding, Chief Operating Officer of Sign In Solutions. "We will continue to shape and lead the visitor management space through our VM 2.0 vision, with an aim towards reducing risk for our customers and helping them adapt to the challenges of the ever-changing workplace."

About the Acquisitions

ThreatSwitch is the modern security compliance workspace, protecting against serious security risks, containing compliance expenses and the costly administrative burden that distracts teams from their mission. ThreatSwitch protects what matters most. From personnel management to insider threat and travel reporting, e-signature, and custom digital forms to visitor access request management, ThreatSwitch provides safer, easier solutions that save time and money so security professionals can work smarter – not harder. ThreatSwitch serves NetApp, Forcepoint, and many enterprises and mid-size companies.

Pronestor has pushed the boundaries for Workplace Technology, offering customers the latest, most intelligent solutions including desk booking, meeting scheduling, meeting room management, and analytical facility management insights. With its Workplace Management Technology, Pronestor empowers organizations with a solution that offers hands-on value for everyone from a 360-degree perspective – improving the workplace experience for employees while providing concrete insights into facility usage for top management. Pronestor works with organizations of all sizes, including the United Nations, Microsoft, and more.

About Sign In Solutions

Sign In Solutions is an innovative workplace enablement partner that goes beyond traditional visitor management, combining the comprehensive software and real-time analytics modern organizations need to mitigate risk, elevate experiences, and empower people. Launched in 2021 with funding from PSG, Sign In Solutions acquired Sign In App, Sign In Enterprise (formerly Traction Guest), ThreatSwitch, and Pronestor, expanding its reach to more than 60 countries worldwide. To learn more about Sign In Solutions, visit www.signinsolutions.com.

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 115 companies and facilitated over 420 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

