LITHIA & DRIVEWAY (LAD) NAMES NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) announced today that Gary Glandon has been named Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer. As CPO, Glandon will continue to be responsible for leading all human resources functions and ensuring the company continues to build a culture that attracts, engages, and develops the best teams to support their 2025 Plan to achieve $50 billion in revenue and more than $55 in EPS.

Gary Glandon, SVP (PRNewswire)

"Since Gary joined LAD in February of 2021, he has been a consistent champion for our mission, Growth Powered by People," said Bryan DeBoer, LAD President & CEO. "As we continue to expand our people focus, human development is core to our 2025 Plan."

Glandon has more than 20 years' experience as Human Resource and Environmental Health and Safety executive. Most recently, he was President and CEO of Glandon Partners, an international HR consulting and Executive Coaching practice. Prior to establishing his own company, Gary was SVP and CHRO of Rogers Corporation, an international specialty materials business supplying advanced materials to the communications and auto industries.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

LAD is a growth company focused on profitably consolidating the largest retail sector in North America through providing personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

Sites

www.lithia.com

www.investors.lithiadriveway.com

www.lithiacareers.com

www.driveway.com

www.greencars.com

www.drivewayfinancecorp.com

Lithia & Driveway on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors

https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ

Lithia & Driveway on Twitter

https://twitter.com/lithiamotors

https://twitter.com/DrivewayHQ

https://twitter.com/GreenCarsHQ

Lithia & Driveway (PRNewsfoto/Lithia Motors, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lithia Motors, Inc.