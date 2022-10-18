Houston Attorney Letitia Quinones Named Among Lawdragon's List of 500 Leading Litigators in America

Inaugural guide recognizes 'all-star litigators' from across the country

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinones & Associates, PLLC is pleased to announce that firm founder Letitia D. Quinones has been named to the Lawdragon list of 500 Leading Litigators in America for 2023.

The guide, which Lawdragon says highlights a group of "all-star litigators," is the publication's first to be dedicated to lawyers primarily on the defense side of claims involving Antitrust, Securities, Financial, M&A, Intellectual Property and Patents, Product Liability, Mass Tort, White Collar, Government Investigations and Energy disputes.

Ms. Quinones, who is Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, has decades of experience litigating complex state and federal criminal cases. Her trial skills and reputation in the legal community have led to a successful partnership with prominent and nationally acclaimed Houston attorney Rusty Hardin. Ms. Quinones currently serves as Of Counsel with Rusty Hardin & Associates.

"Whether it is a large corporation or one person, it has been the honor of my life to be able to go to battle for my clients when they need it most," said Ms. Quinones. "While it is never about the accolades, it is always nice to have my work recognized in this way."

Lawdragon Leading Litigator honorees were chosen from a record number of submissions and independent research, which focused on recent cases and defense verdicts or settlements. The complete list of 500 Leading Litigators in America can be viewed here.

About Quinones & Associates, PLLC

Quinones & Associates, PLLC is a Houston-based law firm that specializes in providing its clients with the most aggressive and compassionate legal defense possible. Its founder, Letitia Quinones, has spent more than two decades litigating complex state and federal criminal matters and has earned a reputation for obtaining favorable results in criminal defense, white-collar cases, and personal injury matters. To learn more about the firm, visit https://www.quinonesandassociates.com/.

