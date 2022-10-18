EPOS and Mindtree Expand Strategic Digital Engineering Partnership

Mindtree and EPOS to develop next-generation audio products, technologies, and experiences

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced that it has extended its relationship with premium audio and video solutions brand, EPOS as a digital engineering partner to help augment and accelerate the brand's development of audio technologies and solutions.

As part of the multiyear engagement, Mindtree will work as an integrated part of EPOS' development organisation, and take part in strengthening its product innovation, time-to-market, and customer satisfaction, especially in EPOS' high-growth enterprise audio and video segment.

Mindtree will provide a broad range of competencies and knowledge within development, maintenance, and quality assurance services to support and innovate all product categories of EPOS within the segments of Enterprise Solutions and Gaming.

"This collaboration is important for EPOS to ensure and further develop our portfolio of best-in-class solutions and technologies," said Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen, President at EPOS. "I am confident that Mindtree's extensive product engineering and testing capabilities, coupled with its flexible, transparent, and collaborative approach, will strengthen and support our ability to deliver differentiated audio and video technology, and sound experiences."

"We are pleased to partner with an acclaimed audio solutions leader such as EPOS in advancing state-of-the-art digital technologies," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President of Global Markets at Mindtree. "The shared expertise and passion of EPOS and Mindtree will help set a new benchmark in cutting-edge audio solutions and technologies that meet the rapidly evolving needs of enterprise users as well as gamers looking for superior experiences and engagement."

About EPOS

Established upon the former successful joint venture between audio specialist Sennheiser and the world-leading hearing technology group Demant, EPOS designs, manufactures and sells pioneering high-end audio and video solutions for business professionals and serious gamers. Owned by the Demant Group and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS builds on more than 115 years' audio expertise and operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than 60 countries. Find more information at www.eposaudio.com.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to more than 275 of the world's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain, technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models, accelerate innovation and maximise growth. As a socially and environmentally responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 38,200 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — is consistently recognised among the best places to work. For more, please visit www.mindtree.com or @Mindtree_Ltd.

For more information, contact: media@mindtree.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Mindtree