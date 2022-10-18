Dr. Brian Prescott to be Next President of the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems (NCHEMS)

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems (NCHEMS) announced today that Dr. Brian Prescott will serve as the next President of the organization, replacing Dr. Sally Johnstone, who in September announced her plans to retire. Prescott currently serves as Vice President of NCHEMS where he leads and supports projects related to strategic planning, finance and affordability, governance, and student success.

"I am humbled and honored by the Board's decision, and I am excited for the future of NCHEMS," said Prescott. "At this critical moment as postsecondary education is rapidly changing, NCHEMS is positioned to help states, systems, and institutions develop realistic solutions to emerging challenges while keeping the public interest in sharp focus. Our team of seasoned leaders, joined by the next generation of subject matter experts, will continue to leverage data and evidence to promote innovation, drive improvement, and advance equity."

"NCHEMS has always been at the forefront of higher education, helping leaders make smart decisions about today's challenges and tomorrow's possibilities," said Dr. Alan Wagner, NCHEMS Board Chair and Distinguished Service Professor, Educational Policy and Leadership at the University at Albany, State University of New York. "Brian is the right leader for the future, one with deep knowledge and experience, combined with dynamic, forward-looking perspective. I am confident that, together with NCHEMS staff and Board, Brian will enhance and expand the organization's ability to inform the field as it seeks to support greater access to higher education and increased benefits for communities, states and regions."

"I am thrilled that the Board selected Brian to succeed me as President of NCHEMS," said Johnstone. "This is an important moment in time. Brian is truly a strategic thinker and dynamic leader for the next generation. It has been a joy to work with him for the last six years and I am confident that he will be an effective leader."

Prescott will officially step into the new role of President on January 16, 2023. "As incoming president at NCHEMS, I inherit an incredible legacy of leadership making real and meaningful impact on the field of higher education. I look forward to building on that important work at this critical time for the field," said Prescott.

The National Center for Higher Education Management Systems (NCHEMS) is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to improve strategic decision-making in higher education for states and institutions in the United States and abroad.

