Cipia Awarded Three Additional Design Wins by Carmaker Chery

Bringing the total number of wins with Chery to six models, all expected to start production during 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that the company has secured three additional design wins with OEM Chery, now reaching a total of six models with this carmaker. All models are set to start production during 2023.

Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia, said "We are delighted that Chery has demonstrated its confidence in Cipia's DMS solutions and has committed to deepening our relationship with these new design awards. We look forward to our long-term collaboration, delivering a safer experience for drivers, passengers, and road users globally."

Cipia's Driver Sense driver monitoring system (DMS) employs advanced computer vision and AI to monitor the driver's state in real time. The technology detects signs of drowsiness, distraction, seatbelt, holding a phone while driving and more, enabling carmakers to provide lifesaving alerts to the driver.

The new Chery models will be sold globally, in territories including Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company's product lineup includes: Driver Sense – driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Cipia-FS10, a video telematics and a driver monitoring solutions for telematics service providers and fleets.

Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, which has been selected by OEMs globally and serves vehicles on the roads today.

To date, Cipia holds 28 design wins across 5 car manufacturers. Cipia's OEM customers currently include Chery, an electric car manufacturer in the US, SAIC Motors, an American car brand in China, and an additional leading car manufacturer in China.

