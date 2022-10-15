ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Enviva Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - EVA

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: New York, N.Y., October 14, 2022. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) resulting from allegations that Enviva may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Enviva securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9162 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 12, 2022, before markets opened, market researcher Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging issues with Enviva. In relevant part, the Blue Orca report alleged that, contrary to Enviva's public representations, Enviva was purchasing wood from clear-cut forests. This, according to the report, would disincentivize large numbers of Enviva customers from purchasing wood pellets from Enviva. Wood pellets produced from clear-cut forests would not qualify for an important 'renewable energy' classification.

Furthermore, the Blue Orca report alleged that Enviva was engaging in an equipment-lease scheme to inflate its EBITDA, wherein Enviva would purchase and capitalize equipment, then lease the equipment to loggers who would sell wood pellets to Enviva for a reduced price. This allowed Enviva to lower the cost of materials, allowing Enviva to report artificially boosted EBITDA numbers.

On this news, Enviva's share price dropped by $7.74 per share, or approximately 13%, to close at $51.23 per share on October 12, 2022.

