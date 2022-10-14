Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 7x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Keyboardist & Composer JEFF LORBER on Saturday October 29 at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

JEFF LORBER FUSION comes to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club with 3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 17x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Bassist JIMMY HASLIP as well as World-Renowned GRAMMY® Award-Winning Drummer SONNY EMORY of Earth, Wind & Fire. Tickets for Jeff Lorber Fusion at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 7x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Keyboardist & Composer JEFF LORBER and his band JEFF LORBER FUSION on Saturday October 29 at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

GRAMMY Award-Winning Keyboardist & Composer JEFF LORBER brings Jeff Lorber Fusion to Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday October 29 at 7 & 9:30 P.M. Tickets available on www.jimmysoncongress.com/events and Ticketmaster. (PRNewswire)

Jeff Lorber's last 9 Albums have all hit the Top 10 on Billboard's Jazz Album Chart

Jeff Lorber will be joined by 3x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner & 17x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Bassist JIMMY HASLIP who is a founding member of the acclaimed jazz fusion group The Yellowjackets. Lorber will also be joined by World-Renowned GRAMMY® Award-Winning Drummer SONNY EMORY of Earth, Wind & Fire, who has most recently has been touring with Eric Clapton.

Over the course of 42 years and 24 albums, Jeff Lorber pioneered the post-fusion sound of contemporary jazz with his radio friendly, groove-oriented instrumental music. Lorber has woven together elements of Funk, R&B, Rock and Electric Jazz into an appealing hybrid that has consistently won over listeners from coast to coast and resulted in numerous #1 radio hits.

After six previous nominations, Lorber won his first GRAMMY® Award in 2018 for "Best Contemporary Instrumental Album" for 'Prototype' by his band Jeff Lorber Fusion. From 1977's self-titled 'Jeff Lorber Fusion' to 2021's acclaimed 'Space-Time', Lorber has shown a knack for creating fresh vibes and funky grooves while layering on jazzy improvisations on piano, synthesizer, and his signature Fender Rhodes electric piano.

"Lorber is a master…"

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

"Jeff Lorber is the original gangster when it comes to Jazz-Funk-Fusion…if there were a Hall of Fame for funkin' up the groove, he'd be in it"

— LONDON JAZZ NEWS

"As a whole, 'Space-Time' (2021) is flawless, resonant, and stands with Lorber's best recordings,"

— ALLMUSIC

Legendary keyboardist Jeff Lorber's last 9 albums have all hit the Top 10 on Billboard's Jazz Album Chart. Lorber's continuous artistic growth has resulted in considerable praise and recognition for his albums: 'Now Is The Time' (2010, GRAMMY® Award Nominated and reached #8 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart), 'Galaxy' (2012, GRAMMY® Award Nominated and reached #7 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart) 'Hacienda' (2013, GRAMMY® Award Nominated and reached #5 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart), 'Step It Up' (2015, reached #9 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart), 'Prototype' (2017, GRAMMY Award-Winning Album, reached #6 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart), 'Impact' (2018, reached #5 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart), and 'Eleven' (2019, with Mike Stern, and reached #4 on the Billboard Jazz Album Chart).

JEFF LORBER FUSION Tickets & 2022 Schedule of Shows

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows now includes 9 NEA Jazz Masters, 51 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 45 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 575+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for JEFF LORBER FUSION at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events or on Ticketmaster.com.

