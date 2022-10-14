Hisense Technology Ensures Smooth Traffic During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To cope with huge traffic flow in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM in November, Doha, the capital of Qatar decided to develop their transportation by using data and AI technology. Hisense, rooted in the field of intelligent transportation for more than 20 years, helps Doha in building a pilot project construction for intelligent transportation. The project will be completed and put into operation before the opening of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, to ensure safe, efficient traffic and reduce pollutant emissions during the games based on GPS trajectory and real-time video tracking functions.

Hisense Intelligent Transportation Solutions (PRNewswire)

Hisense Intelligent Transportation is Changing the World

Since Hisense started entering this field in 1998, it has been the leading company in China's intelligent transportation industry for the recent 10 consecutive years, and has participated in a number of significant projects. This March, Hisense officially signed a partnership with the government of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa for an intelligent bus system, which is expected to complete within 21 months. With this system, citizens can obtain real-time bus schedule through mobile apps and digital information displays. The system also enables public transportation companies to achieve real-time monitoring, remote control and intelligent dispatch, analyze the matching between passenger flow and transport capacity, resource allocation and monitor maintenance, which lay the groundwork for the future scientific decision-making.

Hisense Group signs a partnership deal with the city government of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in March, 2022 (PRNewswire)

Hisense's 252-inch LED screen was unveiled at the CSW bus terminal, the center of Jakarta's smart city transportation, displaying real-time traffic and schedule information to provide enjoyable traveling experience for passengers. Till today, Hisense intelligent transportation has branched out to South Africa, West Africa, Dubai, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Slovenia and Serbia, etc.

B2B Industries: The Next Key Breakthrough for Hisense

In recent years, Hisense has continued to transform its products and industrial chain to high-end and high technology, gradually becoming the global industry leader in B2B industries such as commercial displays, ultrasonic medical, and smart city solutions, and succeeded in transforming itself from a "home appliance company" to a "high-tech company".

Hisense B2B Industry Blueprint (PRNewswire)

Hisense will accelerate industrial transformation and upgrading, increase resource investment and business expansion in the B2B segment, and further enhance the global influence of overseas B2B business. With the development of B2B industry, Hisense is contributing to human happiness and a better world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hisense