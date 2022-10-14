SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ferguson Crest Estate, built by Fergie and her father in 2013, has been listed by Steve Epstein of the Epstein Partners at Keller Williams Realty. Through this home, Fergie helped her dad realize his dream of planting a vineyard and creating his own wine label that provided many years of memories for Fergie, her family, and those surrounding them.

The Ferguson Crest Estate: 1418 Ribe Road, Solvang, California (PRNewswire)

Fergie lists her luxurious Solvang Estate with sweeping Valley vistas and Syrah vineyard

The spa-like estate, with stunning panoramic vistas encompassing The Santa Ynez Mountain Range and much of The Santa Ynez Valley, served as a retreat for family and friends. This beautiful custom estate features a 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom turn-key home, +/-5,456 square feet of single level living and is sited on +/-6.27 acres. The temperature-controlled wine cellar has been home to a variety of wines created under the Ferguson Crest label including Syrah crafted from the vineyard situated on the property.

Large bi-fold doors offer a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience with generous wrap around patios surrounding the home. Ample space for entertaining or relaxing is available in an oversized spa near the fire pit and outdoor kitchen. Inside the home you will find two primary suites, one featuring a bar/kitchenette, an expansive great room, two full laundry facilities, numerous walk-in closets offering bountiful storage, and central air conditioning. The gourmet kitchen features a 6-burner Wolf range with griddle and pot filler, a large island and walk-in pantry. Parking is abundant in one of the four garages as well as the various motor courts.

Fergie's estate encompasses Santa Ynez Valley luxury living at its best!

Contact: Steve Epstein, Epstein Partners, Steve@TheEpsteinPartners.com

The Ferguson Crest Estate and vineyard was built by Fergie and her father in 2013. (PRNewswire)

