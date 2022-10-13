Richmond American Announces Debut of New Model Home in Eagle Mountain

The Daniela plan at Sage Park will open for tours on October 22

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of a brand-new, fully-furnished, two-story Daniela model home at Sage Park (RichmondAmerican.com/SagePark) in Eagle Mountain. This charming community also offers the ranch-style Dearborn, Darius and Delaney plans and the two-story Dillon plan, each boasting a versatile layout and abundant personalization options.

Model Home Tours (RichmondAmerican.com/SageParkGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Sage Park between 12 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, for complimentary lunch and tours of the new Daniela model home.

More about Sage Park:

Five ranch & two-story floor plans from the upper $500s

2 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 2,200 to 3,160 ft.

Close proximity to Utah Lake, Silicon Slopes and I-15

Abundant amenities, including trails and sports courts

Quick move-in homes available to tour!

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Sage Park is located at 5333 N. Foxtail Way in Eagle Mountain. Call 801.545.3429 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule a private appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

