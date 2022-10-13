RevGenius hits 30,000 Members

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevGenius, the world's largest sales community, has just reached 30,000 members. RevGenius is an online community for sales, marketing, rev-ops, and customer success professionals. With twelve chapter cities in just two years since launch, they're offering an inclusive space to learn, share, and bond over the revenue industry experience.

Founded in 2020 by DhungJoo (DJ) Kim and Jared Robin, RevGenius aims to revolutionize the way sales communities work.

"We created RevGenius because we noticed a large gap in the B2B SaaS professional space. There was no open community of people supporting and helping each other. It was basically just a bunch of 'sales gurus' pushing their agenda on their audiences and calling that a community," says DJ.

Their rapidly-growing success is a testament to their forward-thinking approach in creating a sense of community that provides true value for salespeople.

"Especially in a post-Covid world, the idea of community has become ever-more important. Bringing people together, especially in an area where it was once so rare to find like-minded individuals is imperative," says Jared.

The RevGenius community is free to join and has received rave reviews from SaaS experts including Jordan Benjamin, Principal Partner Sales Manager at Hubspot, stating, "Folks like Jared Robin & the RevGenius team have made it easy for folks to connect, network, learn and grow."

The RevGenius community provides support for their members in a variety of ways, from webinars and in-person events hosted by sales and marketing experts, to helping each other find jobs.

Members have access to the RevGenius Slack group dedicated to providing efficient and special community support for one another. The founders want to help members engage in meaningful, thought-provoking conversations that push members to surpass their previously imagined limitations.

"We want to not only teach our members unique sales strategies that can push them further into achieving financial success, but help build up their confidence to inspire them to become a better person in life. Good mental health is a massively important element in achieving success, and we definitely help members in that area as well," says DJ.

RevGenius also provides a more exclusive, paid program, called RevLeague. Their offerings include a more basic boot camp for those with no previous sales experience, all the way to a leadership program that covers an array of lessons from hiring sales representatives to coaching sales teams.

While signing up as a member comes with many perks, even non-members have access to RevGenius Mag, an online magazine with authors from members around the world that offer invaluable advice for sales representatives. The magazine also hosts the RevGenius podcast, hosted by Jared, who interviews people successful in the art of sales.

Having previously been a long-time sales VP for FedEx, Jared is very familiar with the world of sales.

"Building a career in sales can be daunting at first, but we believe that our community plays a pivotal role in replacing the fears of doing sales with a strong sense of confidence," says Jared.

DJ, who was originally born in South Korea, raised $250k for his previous startup in his freshman year of attending Dartmouth College. He founded multiple profitable e-commerce brands, one of which is still being a #1 seller on Amazon. DJ and Jared would later meet while advising another startup.

On a mission to unbundle and democratize the revenue profession through community-led learning, networking, events, and thought leadership content, it's clear that RevGenius has certainly made a massive impact in the world of sales.

"People noticed what we were doing and immediately started jumping on board to help create programming, sales strategies, and just support each other overall. We knew we had product market fit with what we were building and the future of RevGenius will be immensely exciting to witness," says DJ.

