Veterans United Home Loans Kicks Off Veterans Day Early With #ThanksToVeterans RV Tour

Stops will include celebrations and Veteran-centric community service projects in 11 cities

COLUMBIA, Mo., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans United Home Loans, the nation's number one VA purchase lender, is kicking off a cross-country RV tour to help America's Veterans make their communities better.

The 11-stop, coast-to-coast, RV tour will see Veterans United employees and their military advisors teaming up with Veteran homeowners through community service projects.

"Every year, we want to do something big on Veterans Day," said Daniel A. Dailey, 15th Sergeant Major of the Army and military advisor to Veterans United. "This year, instead of impacting a handful of Veterans, we're very excited to take Veterans United on the road to work with dozens of Veterans and their communities in person."

The tour began at the Association of the United States Army's (AUSA) annual meeting in Washington, D.C. on October 10-12. The RV will head to future stops in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Maine, Tennessee, Illinois, and Missouri before hitting the West Coast in San Diego, California on Nov. 11 to celebrate Veterans Day 2022. The tour will wrap up at Veterans United's hometown as the RV returns to Columbia, Mo. for a celebration and service project on Nov. 15.

"At Veterans United, our mission is to help Veterans achieve their home ownership dreams," said Pam Swan, vice president of military relations and business development. "We are committed to bringing Veterans and their communities together, and this RV tour will be a fun way to showcase this. We're excited to get out there and be alongside as our Veterans work shoulder-to-shoulder with their neighbors."

In honor of Veterans Day, the 2022 #ThanksToVeterans tour will include 11 stops at the following locations:

Oct. 10-12 – Washington, D.C.

Oct. 13 – Gaithersburg, Maryland

Oct. 15 – Carbondale, Pennsylvania

Oct. 19 – Rome, Maine

Oct. 22 – Fort Polk, Louisiana

Oct. 23 - 25 – Nashville / Clarksville, Tennessee

Oct. 29 – O'Fallon, Illinois

Nov. 5 – Kansas City, Missouri

Nov. 11 – San Diego, California

Nov. 15 – Columbia, Missouri

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service national lender financed more than $29.9 billion in loans in 2021 and is the country's largest VA purchase lender, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs Lender Statistics. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service.

