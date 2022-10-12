Nexla Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexla ( https://www.nexla.com ) today announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation.

Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a validation program that supports BigQuery integrations into partner offerings, delivering added confidence to customers in their data ingestion and analysis capabilities. As part of this initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams have validated Nexla's integrations with BigQuery in a three-phase process: 1) run a series of data integration tests and compare results against benchmarks; 2) work closely with partners to enhance their offering; and 3) refine documentation for our mutual customers.

By earning this designation, Nexla has proven that it has met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery. This designation gives existing customers the confidence that the Nexla products they use today work well with BigQuery, and helps potential customers save time on evaluating their options.

Being part of the program, Nexla will receive more opportunities to work with Google Cloud Partner Engineering and BigQuery teams to develop joint roadmaps.

"Companies are working with a range of partners and applications alongside BigQuery to create new value with their data as they digitally transform their business," said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships, Google Cloud. "The Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery designation indicates that Nexla's integration with BigQuery will help deliver excellent value and results for customers that are looking to drive data-driven decisions across their organization."

"Nexla offers an enterprise grade solution for customers to easily build scalable, bi-directional data flows with BigQuery," says Saket Saurabh, CEO and Co-founder of Nexla. "Whether you need to bring large scale data into BiqQuery from Files, Streams, SaaS, APIs, ERP, legacy Databases, and Mainframes, or you need to reverse ETL your data from BigQuery to any application, you have a simple no-code interface supplemented by developer friendly CLI and SDK. We are excited that our support for BigQuery is validated by Google Cloud. This gives our customers the confidence to continue building their mission critical data applications on our platform."

To learn more about Nexla's expertise with Google Cloud, go www.nexla.com/partners/nexla-and-google-bigquery . To learn more about the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation, visit their summary here .

About Nexla

Nexla is a pioneer in automating data engineering and a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor. Our mission is to deliver ready to use data to every data user. Our data platform unifies multi-speed data integration, preparation, monitoring, and governance to deliver trusted and validated data to the user in their preferred system and format. The no-code/low-code interface is complemented by a developer platform that allows enterprise-wide collaboration across users of different skill levels. The result is that enterprises get zero-friction, governed, and agile data operations. Doordash, LinkedIn, Johnson & Johnson, Instacart, Eddi Bauer, Bed, Bath & Beyond, and LiveRamp are among the many data-driven enterprises that trust Nexla for mission-critical data powering their analytics, machine learning, and business operations.

SOURCE Nexla