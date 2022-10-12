DEVCON, the most important event in the crypto world is happening in Bogota

The Ethereum universe gathers at least 6,000 visitors from around the world at the Agora Convention Center in Bogotá to strengthen and educate its community of users.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After competing among capitals from countries in the region that already have a strong market in the crypto industry, the VI edition of DEVCON, the world's most important global event in the cryptocurrency and blockchain segment, arrives in Bogota. During this week, the Colombian capital will welcome thousands of fans, users and builders of the Etherium ecosystem, the technology that powers the cryptocurrency 'ether' (ETH).

Definitely, this city continues to be a nest of opportunities for investment and growth of the technology industry. In this regard, Isabella Muñoz, executive director of Invest in Bogota comments, " Bogota as the first Latin American city to host DEVCON speaks of an imminent economic recovery of the city in the MICE sector. In addition, our city is consolidating itself nationally as the capital of entrepreneurship and the development of the IT industry in the country, hosting 65.5% of the companies in this sector. This is not surprising, since Bogota also concentrates 35.4% of the talent in computer science and related fields available in Colombia ."

This event that brings together enthusiasts of the cryptocurrency world promises to make an intensive introduction for new Ethereum explorers, as well as to form a global meeting for those who are already part of its ecosystem and trade with 'ETH'.

"Being on the radar of organizations with the relevance of Etherium, reaffirms the reasons why the most recent Destination Performance Index of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) named Colombia as a South American leader in reactivation of events and meetings in the post-pandemic"; Muñoz states.

"From the city of Bogotá we celebrate that our city is hosting Devcon. It reflects how dynamic our city is in terms of innovation and technological developments and the relevance of the commitment to training and higher education around digital skills and programming issues. Bogotá, with its diversity and dynamism, is and will continue to be the most favorable city for the development of these new businesses and professional development opportunities," said Alfredo Bateman, Secretary of Economic Development.

To enhance the impact of DEVCON, the Secreatry of Economic Development has implemented the Hub Blockchain Bogotá program; an initiative that aims 200 companies in the city benefiting from Blockchain technology. These companies will increase their general knowledge of business practices in Blockchain and will have the opportunity to interact with government entities, organizations, CTeI instruments and companies related to the local, national and Latin American Blockchain ecosystem.

