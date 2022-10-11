Texas Renaissance Festival Returns for 1001 Dreams Weekend on October 15th and 16th

TODD MISSION, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Renaissance Festival welcomes thousands back to the Kingdom during opening weekend. Fun, fantasy, and faeries return this weekend, October 15th and 16th, during 1001 Dreams!

A World of Fantasy Returns This Weekend to the Texas Renaissance Festival! (PRNewswire)

"Fairgoers from all over the state were welcomed back to the TRF this past weekend," says Carl Foy, Marketing Director for Texas Renaissance Festival. "The King and Queen kicked off Oktoberfest at the Festival in Style, donning traditional Bavarian styled garb, as thousands enjoy the shows, shoppes, and food at the largest event of it's kind in the country."

This weekend faeries, elves, and other fanciful creatures bring enchantment to the lanes of New Market Village at the Texas Renaissance Festival. Cheer on your favorite knight during the royal joust, take in a show at any of the 27 stages, shop and eat your way through the kingdoms of France, Germany, England, Spain, and more! Patrons can show their magical finery in the fantasy costume contest or test their endurance in the fiery dragon-wing eating contest. Every night ends with his majesty's royal fireworks!

Texas Renaissance Festival is open from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm, Saturdays, Sunday, and Thanksgiving Friday through November 27th. Save $5 per person buy purchasing admission in advance at TexRenFest.com. Also, children under the age of 12 are free on Sunday!

About Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre New Market Village and Fields of New Market Campgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. This immersive experience features world renowned live entertainment works by master artists and craftspeople, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides, and games, and over 100 interactive characters during its eight themed weekends from October 8 through November 27, 2022.

Media Contact

Carl Foy, Marketing Director

cfoy@texrenfest.com

Office: 800-458-3435

Lift up your Cares at the Texas Renaissance Festival (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Renaissance Festival