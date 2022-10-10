Bluum Honored as CRN Triple Crown Award Recipient

PHOENIX, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, North America's leading education technology solutions provider, recently announced its exemplary distinction as a CRN 2022 Triple Crown Award winner. CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, bestows the Triple Crown Award to a select few companies that earn a spot on all three of CRN's prestigious solution provider award lists in the same calendar year.

Bluum captured the CRN Triple Crown for the first time in its history. (PRNewswire)

The Triple Crown Award honors companies that earn a spot on all three of CRN's elite solution provider lists in a year.

Now in its ninth year, the CRN Triple Crown Award spotlights top North American solution providers for displaying a tireless commitment to achieving high revenue, company growth and unparalleled technical expertise within the IT channel.

"It's incredibly humbling to receive such a prestigious honor like the CRN Triple Crown," Bluum CEO Erez Pikar said. "Our customers and vendors have been extraordinary partners the past couple of years, so they deserve much of the credit for this honor. Only through helping them achieve their successes would we be in consideration for such a unique recognition."

To qualify for the CRN Triple Crown Award, companies must earn a place on CRN's Solution Provider 500, ranking the largest IT solution providers by revenue in North America. In addition, Bluum needed a ranking on the Fast Growth 150 for the highest-growth organizations in the channel and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes solution providers that have attained top-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry. Being chosen for even one of these prestigious lists is an honor worth celebrating but meriting a spot on all three lists in a single year demonstrates a rare combination of market leadership, sales acumen and technical prowess.

"The solution providers that have earned this year's Triple Crown Award have demonstrated an unceasing enthusiasm towards technical mastery, innovative thinking, consistent growth, and high-caliber customer service within the North American IT industry," CEO of The Channel Company Blaine Raddon said. "This award represents a chosen company's ability to go above and beyond, and we're excited to see where their dedication, their expertise, and their passion will take them as we venture forward into the future of the IT channel industry."

In addition to this honor, Bluum skyrocketed to the No. 1,310 ranking on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list after placing 2,416 a year before, the most prestigious ranking for the fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition, Bluum earned a spot on the Systems Contractor News' list of Top 10 Integrators, received the award for the Fastest-Growing Company by the Phoenix Business Journal and placed five of its senior leaders on the CRN 2022 Women of the Channel list.

The October 2022 issue of CRN will feature this year's Triple Crown Award winners and the honorees can also be found online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About Bluum

Bluum empowers educators with technology solutions that improve learning and make it more accessible, assisting more than 26 million students grow and flourish. Cultivate possibility with us at bluum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact

Stefan Swiat

Director of Communications

O: 602-809-7028

stefan.swiat@bluum.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bluum