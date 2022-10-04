Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter Returns for Limited Time

The coveted seasonal beer is back just in time for the Halloween season

POTTSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, announced the highly anticipated return of its incredibly delicious beer collaboration with Hershey's, America's most beloved chocolate brand, for the fourth year in a row. The highly coveted Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter is now available in 6- and 12-pack bottles and on draft just in time to mark the official start of this year's Halloween season.

The popular beer, which has grown significantly since its inception in 2019, is available for fans of legal drinking age throughout stores and restaurants everywhere Yuengling is sold, only while supplies last. Consumers can find their nearest retailer with Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter by visiting the "Find Our Beer" link at www.yuengling.com.

"We continue to be amazed by the excitement our fans show for this special collaboration beer," said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. "One of our top priorities is listening and staying connected to our fans, which is why we are so excited to bring back this fall-favorite that appeals to all drinkers looking for something special."

Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter marked the first-ever beer collaboration for the two iconic Pennsylvania brands. The fan-favorite beer combines over 300 years of both brands' Pennsylvania heritage. Back by overwhelmingly popular demand, the brand has developed a passionate following of adults looking to celebrate the most delicious holiday occasions in the fall and winter.

"This marks the fourth year of the most epic chocolate and beer collaboration. We couldn't wait to put Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter back on the shelves for Yuengling- and Hershey's-fans alike," said Ernie Savo, President, The Hershey Licensing Company. "'Tis the season for all things candy and chocolate, and what better way to celebrate than with this decadent, one-of-kind chocolate brew."

At 4.7% ABV, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter combines Yuengling's 193-year-old Dark Brewed Porter recipe with the world-famous taste of Hershey's chocolate. The limited-edition, seasonal beer uses Yuengling's master brewing expertise to artfully blend Hershey's decadent chocolate with caramel and dark roasted malts for a smooth, rich and delicious chocolaty finish. The beer pairs well with everything from barbequed and smoked meats to cheeses and desserts.

To find the nearest retailer with Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, consumers can visit the "Find Our Beer" link at https://www.yuengling.com/beer-finder/. For more information about Yuengling, fans are encouraged to follow the Yuengling Facebook page, follow Yuengling on Twitter and Instagram, or visit www.Yuengling.com.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America's Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states along the East Coast, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Raging Eagle Mango. Get news, updates, and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news. Through a joint venture with Molson Coors Beverage Company, The Yuengling Company began selling beer in Texas in 2021, making it the 23rd state where the product is available.

