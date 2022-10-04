Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Grove & Associates

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Grove & Associates. Grove & Associates was founded in 1999 in Chicago by Kathie Grove, who has been a certified court reporter for over 40 years. Kathie's team of experienced reporters and videographers is well positioned to join forces with Lexitas. With a loyal base of many established Illinois law firms, Grove & Associates has earned its reputation for providing high quality work in all types of cases. The company's presence in Wheaton also helps Lexitas continue its growth west of Chicago.

(PRNewsfoto/Lexitas) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Grove & Associates to Lexitas. This acquisition expands the depth and quality of our offerings in the Chicago market. Kathie and the Grove team hold an incredible reputation in the industry and are a perfect fit with our culture. I know that they will play an important role in the continued growth of Lexitas, and we look forward to all the great things we will accomplish together," said Nicole Arango, President, Court Reporting Division at Lexitas.

Kathie Grove, Owner and Founder of Grove & Associates said, "When looking for an organization to grow Grove & Associates to the next level while keeping our core values of excellence in reporting and personalized client service, we found Lexitas was the perfect fit. I am especially excited our clients will have access to a nationwide organization with an expanded range of services. We look forward to our future with Lexitas!"

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://groveandassoc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexitas