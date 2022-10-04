Forum Capital Advisors Arranges $12 Million Preferred Equity for Multi-Family Development in Cape Coral, Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forum Structured Finance Team at Forum Capital Advisors LLC, a Denver-based real estate investment and asset management firm, announced today that is has closed on a $12 million preferred equity investment supporting the development of a mixed-used complex in downtown Cape Coral.

"Forum is excited to work with Huntington National Bank for the construction debt on this development located in downtown Cape Coral," said Ross Macdonald, Senior Director – Investments. "We are excited to close another deal in the Florida market and look forward to potential future opportunities with this strong sponsor."

Once completed, anticipated in 2025, the project should consist of 327 multifamily units along with 20,000 square feet of retail space and structured parking. The five-story development should include a variety of floor plan types, ranging from studio to 3-bedrooms. The building will also feature community amenities such as a resort-style pool with an outdoor kitchen, dog park, and bike storage and workshop.

Cape Coral is home to Lee Health and Florida Southwest college, allocating for over 13,000 employees and 16,000 students. We believe the project is well-located in the city, next to Cape Coral Parkway, home to over 30 restaurants and bars, a Publix Super Market, and several parks, beaches, and canal channels.

"The development is led by a very strong, vertically-integrated sponsor, who is working in partnership with the city to deliver a much needed housing, parking and retail asset to the community. For these reasons, coupled with the strength of the local market, we believe the project will be a huge success," said Joe Chickey, Managing Partner – Structured Finance.

About Forum Investment Group

Forum Investment Group* is an innovative asset management firm that provides access and expertise to multifamily investments up and down the capital stack and throughout economic cycles. The firm specializes in multifamily acquisitions, developments, real estate debt, and structured finance solutions for owners, operators and developers across the U.S. Since 2007, Forum has built a track record that seeks to generate reliable current income with an attractive risk/return profile. For more information, visit www.forumcapadvisors.com.

*References to "Forum Investment Group" or "Forum" refer to Forum Capital Advisors LLC (a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that acts as the investment adviser to the Forum fund vehicles) and Forum Real Estate Group, LLC (Forum's direct real estate investment arm).

Forum Investment Group is a private real estate investment firm with affiliate entities Forum Real Estate Group LLC and Forum Capital Advisors LLC.

Forum Capital Advisors, LLC is a registered investment adviser.

