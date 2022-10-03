WETHRIVV® LLC Expands Maskād® Products to Include Direct-to-Consumer

Maskād Consumer launches a line of skincare designed for all ages and skin types.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy and Sanjay Batra are excited to launch their Maskād® consumer line. Using the same science-based and clean-ingredient approach as Maskād Pro Series, they created a system that includes a derma roller, growth factor and peptide serum, hyaluronic acid serum and face mask.

Amy Batra said on brand extension, "I always knew that we would branch into the consumer space. Using the same technology as the Pro Series, we created the Deliver + Renew hydrogel infusion mask which is the core of the consumer line and specifically designed to be used with topical serums. What is truly unique about our masks is that they are "dry" to the touch unlike wet, messy sheet masks. Based upon Fick's Law of Diffusion or transdermal technology, the masks are designed to deliver topical ingredients."

Amy continued to say, "Developing outstanding topical serums was critical to complement the Deliver + Renew mask so we began formulating serums to address various skin issues. What I love about the line is that it is customizable and synergistic and can be easily integrated with ones' existing skincare routine and even other products."

"The anti-aging serum (aka Maskad Peptide Bomb™) is chockful of growth factors, peptides, and other amazing ingredients. Peptides and Growth Factors can come from humans, plants or even insects. We decided to make our product from biosynthetic manufacturing in a precise world class facility. Said another way, our product is precision made in the lab, not from a fetus, apple, or snail – it's just the approach we have chosen." according to Dr. Batra.

Board certified dermatologist Neil Sadick stated, "The Batras are true entrepreneurs and understand the importance of evidence-based medicine. It is a pleasure to collaborate with them and support the science and research of the Maskād product portfolio".

Controlled clinical studies have shown that products containing growth factors:

Reduce appearance of fine lines and wrinkles due to new collagen production

Improve appearance of age spots and evens out pigmentation

Reduce skin roughness

Improve skin texture and elasticity

Improve skin smoothness and tightness

The Maskād Hydrating Serum is clean and simple - comprised of only 3 ingredients and available in 2 sizes.

We also offer a derma roller for at home use which can be paired with our three products for a real at-home spa experience.

About the Company:

WETHRIVV LLC is methodically creating a portfolio of professional and consumer products poised to elevate customer experience and satisfaction in facial aesthetics and hair growth markets. With a research laboratory at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, all of our products are made with best-in-class science and are sold directly to consumers and professionals on our websites below.

Contact Information:

Contact Person: Amy Batra

Company: WETHRIVV LLC

Email: hello@wethrivv.com

Phone: 215-582-8200

Address: 3805 Old Easton Road

City: Doylestown

State: PA 18902

Country: USA

Websites: www.wethrivv.com; www.revivv.co and www.maskad.co

Maskād® Consumer line includes a growth factor serum, hyaluronic acid serum, derma roller and dry infusion delivery mask. Go to www.maskad.co to learn more! (PRNewswire)

REVIVV™ TOPICAL HAIR GROWTH SERUM FOR HIM AND FOR HER HELPS GROW HAIR, HAS BEEN CLINICALLY STUDIED AND SUPPORTED BY DERMATOLOGISTS. (PRNewswire)

