Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. September and Third Quarter 2022 Sales Results

- Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales including battery, fuel cells, hybrids and plug-in hybrids represent nearly one-quarter of total volume
- Sequoia hybrid now on sale at dealerships; 21 electrified vehicle options between both Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
- By end of 2022, TMNA will introduce more hybrid vehicle options; Corolla Cross hybrid, the all-new Toyota Crown hybrid, Lexus RX hybrid, plus four new Corolla hybrid grades
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported U.S. September 2022 sales of 179,050 vehicles, up 17.1 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2021. September 2022 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 35,419, representing nearly 20 percent of total monthly sales.
For the third quarter of 2022, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 526,017 vehicles, down 7.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Third quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 111,713, representing 21.2 percent of total year-to-date sales.
Toyota division posted September sales of 157,332 vehicles, up 20.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2022, Toyota division reported sales of 458,493 vehicles, down 5.4 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis.
Lexus division posted September sales of 21,718 vehicles, down 4.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2022, Lexus division reported sales of 67,524 vehicles, down 16.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
"While our teams and dealers continue to face on-going challenges, taking care of our customers and their needs remains a top priority," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Through the end of 2022, customers can expect even more electrified options in showrooms from both brands including four new Corolla hybrid grades, the Corolla Cross hybrid, the all-new Toyota Crown with two hybrid options, and the all-new Lexus RX with available hybrid."
September and Year-To-Date 2022 Highlights
TMNA:
- September 2022 sales up 17.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- September 2022 car division sales up 31.6 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- September 2022 truck division sales up 11.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- September 2022 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 35,419 representing nearly 20 percent of total volume
- Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales including battery, fuel cells, hybrids and plug-in hybrids represent nearly one-quarter of total volume
- With sales of the Sequoia hybrid starting in September, TMNA now offers 21 electrified vehicle options between both Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker
- TMNA's digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surpassed 189,000 at more than 300 dealers; more than 100 dealers will go live on both platforms by the fourth quarter.
Toyota Division:
- September sales up 20.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- September car division up 33.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- September SUV division up 19.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- September truck division up 15.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- Corolla September sales up 32.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- GR86 September and year-to-date sales up significantly
- Prius September sales up 16.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- Camry September sales up 45.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- RAV4 September sales up 50.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- Tacoma September sales up 18.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- Tacoma September sales up 11.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- Best-ever September sales:
- Best-ever year-to-date:
Lexus Division:
- September car division up 14.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- September electrified vehicle sales up 10.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis,
- IS September sales up 8.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- RC and ES September sales up more than 20 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- ES hybrid September sales up 29.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- RX hybrid September sales up 10.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- LS hybrid September sales up 366.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis
- Best-ever September sales:
- Best-ever year-to-date:
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
September 2022
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2022
2021
DSR %
VOL %
2022
2021
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
179,050
152,916
17.1
17.1
1,571,714
1,857,884
-15.8
-15.4
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
157,332
130,219
20.8
20.8
1,373,102
1,619,078
-15.6
-15.2
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
21,718
22,697
-4.3
-4.3
198,612
238,806
-17.2
-16.8
COROLLA
18,874
14,275
32.2
32.2
171,556
217,727
-21.5
-21.2
SUPRA
220
436
-49.5
-49.5
3,855
5,825
-34.1
-33.8
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
865
2
43,150.0
43,150.0
9,691
1,044
824.2
828.3
MIRAI
7
406
-98.3
-98.3
1,437
2,268
-36.9
-36.6
AVALON
160
1,311
-87.8
-87.8
12,144
15,967
-24.3
-23.9
PRIUS
2,574
2,217
16.1
16.1
27,008
51,038
-47.3
-47.1
CAMRY
27,859
19,106
45.8
45.8
214,403
256,769
-16.9
-16.5
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
50,559
37,753
33.9
33.9
440,094
550,843
-20.5
-20.1
IS
1,673
1,536
8.9
8.9
16,331
20,160
-19.3
-19
RC
283
234
20.9
20.9
1,950
2,720
-28.6
-28.3
ES
3,512
2,765
27.0
27.0
32,372
34,053
-5.4
-4.9
GS
0
0
0
0
2
75
-97.3
-97.3
LS
267
314
-15.0
-15.0
1,989
3,312
-40.2
-39.9
LC
71
240
-70.4
-70.4
993
2,372
-58.3
-58.1
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
5,806
5,089
14.1
14.1
53,637
62,693
-14.8
-14.4
TOTAL TMNA CAR
56,365
42,842
31.6
31.6
493,731
613,536
-19.9
-19.5
C-HR
308
1,873
-83.6
-83.6
10,313
32,388
-68.3
-68.2
BZ4X
0
0
0
0
232
0
0
0
RAV4
32,317
21,426
50.8
50.8
303,341
313,447
-3.6
-3.2
COROLLA CROSS
6,465
0
0
0
37,521
0
0
0
VENZA
1,303
4,224
-69.2
-69.2
23,131
50,493
-54.4
-54.2
HIGHLANDER
19,743
19,101
3.4
3.4
164,451
207,564
-21.1
-20.8
4RUNNER
8,842
10,673
-17.2
-17.2
93,419
105,475
-11.8
-11.4
SEQUOIA
9
503
-98.2
-98.2
489
6,072
-92.0
-91.9
LAND CRUISER
1
23
-95.7
-95.7
44
3,665
-98.8
-98.8
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
68,988
57,828
19.3
19.3
632,959
719,144
-12.4
-12.0
SIENNA
6,498
7,724
-15.9
-15.9
49,658
83,447
-40.8
-40.5
TACOMA
21,470
18,086
18.7
18.7
175,872
200,631
-12.7
-12.3
TUNDRA
9,817
8,828
11.2
11.2
74,519
65,013
14.1
14.6
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
31,287
26,914
16.2
16.2
250,391
265,644
-6.2
-5.7
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
106,773
92,466
15.5
15.5
933,011
1,068,235
-13.0
-12.7
UX
604
1,210
-50.1
-50.1
7,850
14,277
-45.3
-45.0
NX
3,720
4,773
-22.1
-22.1
31,651
50,544
-37.7
-37.4
RX
8,640
8,572
0.8
0.8
80,299
84,625
-5.5
-5.1
GX
2,803
2,830
-1.0
-1.0
22,466
23,859
-6.2
-5.8
LX
145
223
-35.0
-35.0
2,709
2,808
-3.9
-3.5
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
15,912
17,608
-9.6
-9.6
144,975
176,113
-18.0
-17.7
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
122,685
110,074
11.5
11.5
1,077,986
1,244,348
-13.7
-13.4
Selling Days
25
25
229
228
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
September 2022
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2022
2021
DSR %
VOL%
2022
2021
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
1,887
1,342
40.6
40.6
19,539
28,631
-32.1
-31.8
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
687
875
-21.5
-21.5
7,469
22,407
-66.8
-66.7
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
1,378
1,523
-9.5
-9.5
22,904
23,258
-2.0
-1.5
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
4,151
3,905
6.3
6.3
33,104
36,694
-10.2
-9.8
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
32
760
-95.8
-95.8
3,547
7,914
-55.4
-55.2
TOYOTA MIRAI
7
406
-98.3
-98.3
1,437
2,268
-36.9
-36.6
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
6,498
7,722
-15.9
-15.9
49,630
82,597
-40.2
-39.9
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
1,432
5,159
-72.2
-72.2
31,787
50,464
-37.3
-37.0
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
TOYOTA BZ4X
0
0
0
0
232
0
0
0
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
9,402
9,188
2.3
2.3
124,153
82,591
49.7
50.3
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
1,237
3,100
-60.1
-60.1
14,122
19,966
-29.6
-29.3
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
1,303
4,224
-69.2
-69.2
23,131
50,493
-54.4
-54.2
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
2,153
0
0
0
7,189
0
0
0
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,264
978
29.2
29.2
10,459
9,667
7.7
8.2
LEXUS UX HYBRID
541
978
-44.7
-44.7
4,511
10,208
-56.0
-55.8
LEXUS NX HYBRID
1,102
911
21.0
21.0
8,571
9,405
-9.3
-8.9
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
264
0
0
0
2,782
0
0
0
LEXUS RX HYBRID
2,064
1,871
10.3
10.3
13,728
13,485
1.4
1.8
LEXUS LS HYBRID
14
3
366.7
366.7
46
61
-24.9
-24.6
LEXUS LC HYBRID
2
0
0
0
15
12
24.5
25.0
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
35,419
42,945
-17.5
-17.5
378,357
450,122
-16.3
-15.9
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
30,168
38,204
-21.0
-21.0
338,245
407,283
-17.3
-17.0
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
5,251
4,741
10.8
10.8
40,112
42,839
-6.8
-6.4
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
19.8 %
28.1 %
24.1 %
24.2 %
Selling Days
25
25
229
228
