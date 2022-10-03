Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. September and Third Quarter 2022 Sales Results

Year-to-date electrified vehicle sales including battery, fuel cells, hybrids and plug-in hybrids represent nearly one-quarter of total volume

Sequoia hybrid now on sale at dealerships; 21 electrified vehicle options between both Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker

By end of 2022, TMNA will introduce more hybrid vehicle options; Corolla Cross hybrid, the all-new Toyota Crown hybrid, Lexus RX hybrid, plus four new Corolla hybrid grades

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported U.S. September 2022 sales of 179,050 vehicles, up 17.1 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2021. September 2022 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 35,419, representing nearly 20 percent of total monthly sales.

For the third quarter of 2022, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 526,017 vehicles, down 7.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Third quarter electrified vehicle sales totaled 111,713, representing 21.2 percent of total year-to-date sales.

Toyota division posted September sales of 157,332 vehicles, up 20.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2022, Toyota division reported sales of 458,493 vehicles, down 5.4 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis.

Lexus division posted September sales of 21,718 vehicles, down 4.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the third quarter of 2022, Lexus division reported sales of 67,524 vehicles, down 16.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

"While our teams and dealers continue to face on-going challenges, taking care of our customers and their needs remains a top priority," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Through the end of 2022, customers can expect even more electrified options in showrooms from both brands including four new Corolla hybrid grades, the Corolla Cross hybrid, the all-new Toyota Crown with two hybrid options, and the all-new Lexus RX with available hybrid."

September and Year-To-Date 2022 Highlights

TMNA:

September 2022 sales up 17.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis

September 2022 car division sales up 31.6 percent on a volume and DSR basis

September 2022 truck division sales up 11.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis

September 2022 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 35,419 representing nearly 20 percent of total volume

With sales of the Sequoia hybrid starting in September, TMNA now offers 21 electrified vehicle options between both Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker

TMNA's digital retail sales of new vehicles through its SmartPath and Monogram platforms surpassed 189,000 at more than 300 dealers; more than 100 dealers will go live on both platforms by the fourth quarter.

Toyota Division:

September sales up 20.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis

September car division up 33.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis

September SUV division up 19.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis

September truck division up 15.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis

Corolla September sales up 32.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis

GR86 September and year-to-date sales up significantly

Prius September sales up 16.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis

Camry September sales up 45.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis

RAV4 September sales up 50.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis

Tacoma September sales up 18.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis

Lexus Division:

September car division up 14.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis

September electrified vehicle sales up 10.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis,

IS September sales up 8.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis

RC and ES September sales up more than 20 percent on a volume and DSR basis

ES hybrid September sales up 29.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis

RX hybrid September sales up 10.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis

LS hybrid September sales up 366.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY September 2022

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2022 2021 DSR % VOL % 2022 2021 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 179,050 152,916 17.1 17.1 1,571,714 1,857,884 -15.8 -15.4 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 157,332 130,219 20.8 20.8 1,373,102 1,619,078 -15.6 -15.2 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 21,718 22,697 -4.3 -4.3 198,612 238,806 -17.2 -16.8 COROLLA 18,874 14,275 32.2 32.2 171,556 217,727 -21.5 -21.2 SUPRA 220 436 -49.5 -49.5 3,855 5,825 -34.1 -33.8 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 865 2 43,150.0 43,150.0 9,691 1,044 824.2 828.3 MIRAI 7 406 -98.3 -98.3 1,437 2,268 -36.9 -36.6 AVALON 160 1,311 -87.8 -87.8 12,144 15,967 -24.3 -23.9 PRIUS 2,574 2,217 16.1 16.1 27,008 51,038 -47.3 -47.1 CAMRY 27,859 19,106 45.8 45.8 214,403 256,769 -16.9 -16.5 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 50,559 37,753 33.9 33.9 440,094 550,843 -20.5 -20.1 IS 1,673 1,536 8.9 8.9 16,331 20,160 -19.3 -19 RC 283 234 20.9 20.9 1,950 2,720 -28.6 -28.3 ES 3,512 2,765 27.0 27.0 32,372 34,053 -5.4 -4.9 GS 0 0 0 0 2 75 -97.3 -97.3 LS 267 314 -15.0 -15.0 1,989 3,312 -40.2 -39.9 LC 71 240 -70.4 -70.4 993 2,372 -58.3 -58.1 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 5,806 5,089 14.1 14.1 53,637 62,693 -14.8 -14.4 TOTAL TMNA CAR 56,365 42,842 31.6 31.6 493,731 613,536 -19.9 -19.5 C-HR 308 1,873 -83.6 -83.6 10,313 32,388 -68.3 -68.2 BZ4X 0 0 0 0 232 0 0 0 RAV4 32,317 21,426 50.8 50.8 303,341 313,447 -3.6 -3.2 COROLLA CROSS 6,465 0 0 0 37,521 0 0 0 VENZA 1,303 4,224 -69.2 -69.2 23,131 50,493 -54.4 -54.2 HIGHLANDER 19,743 19,101 3.4 3.4 164,451 207,564 -21.1 -20.8 4RUNNER 8,842 10,673 -17.2 -17.2 93,419 105,475 -11.8 -11.4 SEQUOIA 9 503 -98.2 -98.2 489 6,072 -92.0 -91.9 LAND CRUISER 1 23 -95.7 -95.7 44 3,665 -98.8 -98.8 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 68,988 57,828 19.3 19.3 632,959 719,144 -12.4 -12.0 SIENNA 6,498 7,724 -15.9 -15.9 49,658 83,447 -40.8 -40.5 TACOMA 21,470 18,086 18.7 18.7 175,872 200,631 -12.7 -12.3 TUNDRA 9,817 8,828 11.2 11.2 74,519 65,013 14.1 14.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 31,287 26,914 16.2 16.2 250,391 265,644 -6.2 -5.7 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 106,773 92,466 15.5 15.5 933,011 1,068,235 -13.0 -12.7 UX 604 1,210 -50.1 -50.1 7,850 14,277 -45.3 -45.0 NX 3,720 4,773 -22.1 -22.1 31,651 50,544 -37.7 -37.4 RX 8,640 8,572 0.8 0.8 80,299 84,625 -5.5 -5.1 GX 2,803 2,830 -1.0 -1.0 22,466 23,859 -6.2 -5.8 LX 145 223 -35.0 -35.0 2,709 2,808 -3.9 -3.5 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 15,912 17,608 -9.6 -9.6 144,975 176,113 -18.0 -17.7 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 122,685 110,074 11.5 11.5 1,077,986 1,244,348 -13.7 -13.4 Selling Days 25 25



229 228



DSR = Daily Selling Rate



















































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY September 2022

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2022 2021 DSR % VOL% 2022 2021 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 1,887 1,342 40.6 40.6 19,539 28,631 -32.1 -31.8 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 687 875 -21.5 -21.5 7,469 22,407 -66.8 -66.7 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 1,378 1,523 -9.5 -9.5 22,904 23,258 -2.0 -1.5 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 4,151 3,905 6.3 6.3 33,104 36,694 -10.2 -9.8 TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID 32 760 -95.8 -95.8 3,547 7,914 -55.4 -55.2 TOYOTA MIRAI 7 406 -98.3 -98.3 1,437 2,268 -36.9 -36.6 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 6,498 7,722 -15.9 -15.9 49,630 82,597 -40.2 -39.9 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 1,432 5,159 -72.2 -72.2 31,787 50,464 -37.3 -37.0 TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 TOYOTA BZ4X 0 0 0 0 232 0 0 0 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 9,402 9,188 2.3 2.3 124,153 82,591 49.7 50.3 TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME 1,237 3,100 -60.1 -60.1 14,122 19,966 -29.6 -29.3 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 1,303 4,224 -69.2 -69.2 23,131 50,493 -54.4 -54.2 TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID 2,153 0 0 0 7,189 0 0 0 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,264 978 29.2 29.2 10,459 9,667 7.7 8.2 LEXUS UX HYBRID 541 978 -44.7 -44.7 4,511 10,208 -56.0 -55.8 LEXUS NX HYBRID 1,102 911 21.0 21.0 8,571 9,405 -9.3 -8.9 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 264 0 0 0 2,782 0 0 0 LEXUS RX HYBRID 2,064 1,871 10.3 10.3 13,728 13,485 1.4 1.8 LEXUS LS HYBRID 14 3 366.7 366.7 46 61 -24.9 -24.6 LEXUS LC HYBRID 2 0 0 0 15 12 24.5 25.0 TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles 35,419 42,945 -17.5 -17.5 378,357 450,122 -16.3 -15.9 TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles 30,168 38,204 -21.0 -21.0 338,245 407,283 -17.3 -17.0 TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles 5,251 4,741 10.8 10.8 40,112 42,839 -6.8 -6.4 TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO 19.8 % 28.1 %



24.1 % 24.2 %



Selling Days 25 25



229 228





