Standard Motor Products Continues Growth of Ignition Coil Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to add to its aftermarket-leading Ignition Coil program, which includes more than 800 Coils providing 99% coverage for import and domestic vehicles. Each Coil is designed to deliver improved durability and a longer service life. When the OE fails, technicians trust Standard® and Blue Streak® to deliver a Coil that will last.

Standard(R) Coils are expertly designed, engineered, and manufactured at SMP's IATF 16949-certified Poland facility.

Standard's Ignition Coil Program features a variety of coil types to fit many applications, including Coil on Plug, Electronic, Pencil, Cassette, Import, Blue Streak® Heavier-Duty, and Blue Streak® Direct Ignition Coil Kits. The Coils are expertly designed, engineered, and manufactured at SMP's IATF 16949-certified Poland facility. Each one then undergoes rigorous examination and product validation, including extensive measurement and life testing, a full range of environmental analysis that includes thermal shocks, thermal cycling, and vibration tests to ensure 100% product reliability.

New Standard® and Standard® Import Coil on Plug units are now available for many popular vehicles, including the 2021-20 Hyundai Sonata, 2021-20 Ford Escape, 2022-20 Subaru Outback, 2022-21 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and 2021-19 Porsche Cayenne. Electronic Ignition Coils have been added for many General Motors vehicles through the 2021 model-year, including the Cadillac CT4, CT6, and XT4. New applications also include the 2021-20 GMC Sierra and 2020-19 Chevrolet Silverado.

Additionally, Blue Streak® Direct Ignition Coil Kits have been introduced for a wide array gasoline and hybrid vehicles. These Kits include a full set of heavier-duty units providing technicians exactly what they need for a complete coil service. Blue Streak® Heavier-Duty Coils are engineered to address OE flaws, with improvements and upgrades that continue to elevate Blue Streak® products above the competition. Over 5.7 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles and nearly 8 million Ford vehicles will benefit from the introduction, as well as other popular applications including the 2017-09 Volkswagen Tiguan and 2018-15 Audi Q3. In addition, Standard® is committed to offering Coils for the growing hybrid market. Recent releases demonstrate this commitment, adding coverage for hybrid vehicles like the 2012-2010 Lexus HS250h.

Commenting on the expansion, John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "Our Ignition Coil Program is the most comprehensive in the aftermarket. Technicians trust Standard® and Blue Streak® to give them a Coil that will last, and we are committed to continually adding the coverage they need to service late-model vehicles."

All new Standard® Ignition Coils are listed in the eCatalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® offers a full line of premium automotive products for ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems including diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT, ADAS and Blue Streak® heavier-duty ignition coils. The Standard® line provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications. Standard® is committed to providing replacement parts for all platforms including the latest hybrid and electric vehicle systems. For additional information, contact a Standard® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About Blue Streak® by Standard®

Since its introduction, the Blue Streak® brand has been known for premium automotive quality. Made to stand the test of time, Blue Streak® parts are always engineered for superior performance and durability. Featuring heavier- duty ignition coils, premium VVT components, hi-temp blower motor resistor kits, and ignition coils for import vehicles, the Blue Streak® line has been the professional technicians' choice since 1934, and every Blue Streak® part is backed by our limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, visit StandardBlueStreak.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do- it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety- related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

