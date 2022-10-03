Salunda Limited Executes Exclusive License Agreement with Transocean for HaloGuard® Real-Time Zone Management Technology

OXFORD, England, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salunda Limited today has announced an exclusive license agreement with Transocean (NYSE: RIG) to make, develop and sell HaloGuard®, the offshore drilling industry's first safety system that integrates camera and sensor technology with drilling equipment and machine controls.

The HaloGuard® system combines real-time location technology together with a machine vision system. The technology is designed to locate personnel on the drill floor during operations. When a crew member comes within a certain distance from working equipment, he or she is notified by an alarm through a wearable device. In the event the crew member remains near the equipment, the system can pause the equipment from moving until that worker returns to a safer, more distant position. By enabling machines with the technology to sense and recognize unauthorized personnel, HaloGuard® provides an advanced layer of individual protection on the drill floor that can, if needed, warn personnel of hazards and pause operations.

Under this agreement, Salunda Limited holds an exclusive license for all of Transocean's patented zone management methods and technologies in all fields and markets.

HaloGuard® core functionality is comprised of state-of-the-art robotics perception techniques that are responsive to the dynamic environmental conditions of an offshore drilling operation. HaloGuard® provides communication and event trigger management between drilling equipment and other systems, such as Salunda's Crew Hawk® system.

"We are delighted to license HaloGuard to secure a market leading position for zone monitoring," said Alan Finlay, CEO of Salunda Limited. "This agreement underscores Salunda's position within drilling and accentuates Salunda's ability to develop and advance innovation in the oilfield. HaloGuard® can be coupled with our industry leading CrewHawk® technology, and exploits our widely deployed, patented Hawk Network. This deal strongly differentiates Salunda's ability to provide safety systems throughout the energy market, and for other industries as well."

Transocean's patented HaloGuard® methodology and technology (Patent Nos. U.S. 9,396,398, U.S. 10,402,662, U.S. 10,885,758, U.S. 11,238,717, and patents pending) are licensed exclusively to Salunda Limited. HaloGuard® was developed by Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ: KITT) with Salunda Limited. The HaloGuard® system is now operational on multiple rigs. Together with Salunda's patented Hawk Network and Crew Hawk® technology (Patent Nos. U.S. 11,079,464, U.S. 11,026,154 and patents pending), the company now enjoys an eminent position in the marketplace.

Salunda Limited Chief Executive Alan Finlay added: "Developing and combining the technologies behind HaloGuard was a rewarding and exciting project with the best result of all – another layer of protection to keep people safe."

About Salunda Limited

Salunda improves safety and operational efficiency by supplying our customers with monitoring solutions for real-time tracking of equipment and personnel in harsh environments. Our equipment monitoring solutions are wireless, retrofittable, battery powered and IECEx certified. Salunda has deployed the world's largest offshore wireless equipment monitoring networks. The company is based in Oxford, England with overseas subsidiaries and owns more than seventy granted patents.

Contact: Alan Finlay, +44 (0) 1869 843 120, enquiries@salunda.com

View original content:

SOURCE Salunda Limited