New MetaPWR™ System Cracks the Code on Metabolic Health

The six MetaPWR products are formulated to help maximize metabolism.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA recently launched some of the most revolutionary products in direct sales history: the MetaPWR Metabolic System—meta for "metabolic health" and PWR for "personal wellness realized." This new, all-natural product system is formulated to promote healthy metabolism.* Using the six MetaPWR products in a daily routine, when combined with healthy lifestyle choices, can help you fortify your metabolic health and live a more powerful life.*

MetaPWR System (PRNewswire)

"In 2008, doTERRA started a revolution," said doTERRA President and Founding Executive Emily Wright. "What started with five essential oils became a whole ecosystem of products that put people in control of their health and wellness goals. We're celebrating the biggest product launch in the history of doTERRA with MetaPWR. The MetaPWR system was created to provide support to the body on a cellular level and help people live youthful and vibrant lives, no matter their age."

The MetaPWR Metabolic System provides comprehensive and synergistic support for a healthy metabolism. Information on each product in the system is available below.

"A recent survey published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology revealed that only 6.8% of US adults have optimal cardiometabolic health," said doTERRA Chief Medical Officer Russell Osguthorpe. "This means the vast majority of our population has suboptimal metabolic health, and many people don't even realize it. Metabolic experts and longevity scientists believe that, in the next twenty years, we'll see a public health breaking point. For most people, metabolic health is dependent on things that are entirely in our control. A serious focus on the five main pillars of a healthy lifestyle—healthy eating, daily movement, stress management, healthy connections, and smart supplementation—can help maintain excellent metabolism and maximize well-being."

Metabolism impacts energy, mood, sleep, weight, body composition, and more. The powerful benefits of the MetaPWR system include:

Supporting healthy metabolic function*

Maintaining healthy glucose levels that are already in the normal range*

Boosting the healthy appearance of skin*

Supporting healthy mental and physical function*

Helping curb hunger cravings*

The MetaPWR system was developed by doTERRA scientists and clinical researchers to maximize the metabolic benefits of each product in the system. Preliminary clinical studies show MetaPWR products could have significant effect on various metabolic functions and may help promote healthy weight and body composition.*

Learn more at metapwr.com.

Additional Resources

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases.

About doTERRA

doTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. doTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers.

Through industry-leading, responsible sourcing practices, doTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking.

Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, doTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. Like and follow on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.doterra.com.

doTERRA International Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE doTERRA