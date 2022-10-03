LANDSEA HOMES' FÖRENA, IN HEART OF NEW YORK CITY, IS 90 PERCENT SOLD

Fewer than five premier luxury residences remain for sale at the distinctive new development

Prime location in the heart of New York City , uniting Downtown Manhattan's most spirited neighborhoods

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, along with DNA Development, a privately held, vertically integrated real estate investment and development company based in New York City, announced today that FÖRENA, a Scandinavian-inspired residential building located at the northeast corner of Sixth Avenue and 14th Street in Downtown Manhattan, is 90 percent sold with fewer than five homes left for sale.

"FÖRENA is a community unlike any other we have developed across the country, and we are not surprised that it is nearly sold out just over one year after opening for sale," said Mike Forsum, President and Chief Operating Officer, Landsea Homes. "The homes are thoughtfully designed with high-quality finishes, generous layouts, and impeccable attention to detail. Not to mention its dynamic location with New York City's best shopping, dining, and bustling city life all at your fingertips."

Named for the Swedish word for "unite," FÖRENA is located at 540 Sixth Avenue at the intersection of New York City's most desirable neighborhoods including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Union Square, and Flatiron, as well as world-renowned parks and greenspaces at Union Square Park, Washington Square Park, and Madison Square Park.

The 12-story building offers 50 luxury residences optimized for modern living. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects, FÖRENA's architecture and interiors evoke timeless tranquility with ample natural light, hand selected finishes, and bespoke kitchens.

Fewer than five homes in FÖRENA's "premier home collection" remain, with pricing beginning at $4.75M. Among the final residences for sale are:

Residence 10C featuring 1,659 square feet of interior living space with three bedrooms and three bathrooms complete with 191 square feet of private outdoor space.

Residence 8B , featuring 1,958 square feet of interior living space with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms complete with 513 square feet of private outdoor space.

Residents also enjoy a curated collection of amenities, including a Zen Garden for meditation and relaxation, landscaped rooftop terrace with grill and outdoor kitchen, residents' lounge with kitchen and secured private aperitif lockers, fitness center with Technogym equipment, 24-hour attended lobby, and bike storage.

Landsea Homes recently sold out Avora, its luxury waterfront community of 183 residences in Weehawken, New Jersey.

"The sellout of Avora is testament to the great demand for our homes," added Forsum.

For more information about FÖRENA, please visit: https://forenanyc.com/.

SOURCE Landsea Homes