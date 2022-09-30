Bend FC Timbers Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

BEND, Ore., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend FC Timbers, a nonprofit youth soccer organization in Central Oregon, has learned of a data security incident that may have involved personal information belonging to certain current and former Bend FC Timbers members. Bend FC Timbers has sent notification of this incident to potentially impacted individuals and is providing resources to assist them.

In August 2021, Bend FC Timbers discovered that former employees were in possession of accounts and devices owned by the organization. In response, Bend FC Timers promptly initiated a civil lawsuit and launched an investigation. In so doing, Bend FC Timbers engaged independent digital forensics and incident response experts to determine what information may have been acquired without authorization.

As part of this investigation, Bend FC Timbers undertook a comprehensive review of all information that may have been acquired by the former employees. After conclusion of the review, Bend FC Timbers learned that certain personal information belonging to our current and former members may have been impacted in connection with the incident. As soon as Bend FC Timbers discovered that the incident impacted individual information, we immediately conducted a diligent search to identify current contact information needed to notify potentially impacted individuals.

On September 29, 2022, Bend FC Timbers notified potentially affected individuals directly via letter. In so doing, Bend FC Timbers provided information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to protect their information.

The following personal information may have been involved in the incident: names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license and/or passport numbers, payment card numbers with CVV/expiration date, health insurance and/or medical information, and usernames/emails with passwords. However, not all data elements were involved for every individual.

The privacy and protection of personal information is a top priority for Bend FC Timbers, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause. Bend FC Timbers is working to implement additional measures to enhance the security of its digital environment in an effort to minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. Bend FC Timbers has also established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 6:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. Pacific Time, excluding holidays and can be reached at 1-833-903-3648.

View original content:

SOURCE Bend FC Timbers