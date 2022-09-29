Sayata adds the first-of-its-kind cyber business insurance - ACTM

The distribution platform now offers access to ACTM from AXIS, an all-new dynamic business coverage for SMBs

BOSTON, Massachusetts, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata, the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to easily scale their business insurance portfolios, announced a new cyber coverage for businesses that is now available on the Sayata Platform. Designed to eliminate unexpected gaps in coverage, AXIS Cyber Technology and Miscellaneous Professional Liability ("ACTM") combines a variety of coverages into a dynamic insurance offering that adapts to the needs of the insured.

ACTM provides cover for small and medium businesses (SMBs) that span a wide range of industries. Cyber coverage includes incident response, network interruption, and other coverages related to cyber and data risks. It is available on an admitted and non-admitted basis.

Sayata's CEO, Asaf Lifshitz, commented, "We are elated to offer ACTM with AXIS. It's a truly unique cyber peril offering that delivers a needed flexible coverage against cyber threats for small and medium businesses." Mr. Lifshitz added, "The partnership is a great collaboration that showcases AXIS's leadership in delivering forward-thinking insurance and our technical abilities to deliver real-time dynamic solutions."

About Sayata

Sayata delivers rapid growth to insurance brokers and carriers that focus on small-to-medium businesses. The Sayata platform streamlines the quote-bind-issue process allowing insurance professionals to seamlessly place more insurance policies in a fraction of the time. Sayata provides an end-to-end technological solution along with educational tools, giving our partners the ability to grow their book quickly and efficiently. To date, over 1,900 users across 120+ brokerages and carriers partner with Sayata to grow their SMB book.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $4.7 billion at June 30, 2022, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

