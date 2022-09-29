Piramal Pharma Appoints Vibha Paul Rishi as Non- Executive Director to its Board of Directors

MUMBAI, India , Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) announced the appointment of Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi to its Board of Directors. Ms. Rishi's appointment will add to the well-diversified experience that currently exists across the PPL Board.

Ms. Rishi is a marketing professional and has held global leadership positions across branding, strategy, innovation and human capital. In the domains of marketing and innovation, she has been associated with PepsiCo, Max India Ltd. and the Future Group. Ms. Rishi currently serves on the Boards of several reputed companies, including Tata Chemicals Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, Asian Paints Limited, and others. She is also on the Board of Pratham Education Foundation, an NGO that provides education to underprivileged children in India. She has joined the PPL Board which consists of senior professionals with significant industry experience across multiple sectors.

Piramal Group has interests in a portfolio of businesses including financial services (Piramal Enterprises Limited), pharmaceuticals (Piramal Pharma Limited), and real estate (Piramal Realty). With operations in 30 countries and brand presence in over 100 markets, the Group's turnover is ~$1.9 billion in FY 2022. Driven by its core values, the Group pursues inclusive growth, while adhering to ethical and value-driven practices. Piramal Foundation has initiatives in primary healthcare, nutrition, water, and social sector ecosystems.

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 15 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business, and the India Consumer Healthcare business selling over-the-counter products. PPS offers end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions through a globally integrated network of facilities across the drug life cycle to innovators and generic companies. PCC's complex hospital product portfolio includes inhalation anaesthetics, intrathecal therapies for spasticity and pain management, injectable pain and anaesthetics, injectable anti-infectives, and other therapies. The Indian Consumer Healthcare business is among the leading players in India in the self-care space, with established brands in the Indian consumer healthcare market. In addition, PPL has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. In October 2020, the company received a growth equity investment from the Carlyle Group.

