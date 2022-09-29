PINNACLE FERTILITY CONTINUES MISSION OF SETTING THE STANDARD IN PATIENT-FIRST FERTILITY CARE WITH LAUNCH OF PINNACLE SURROGACY

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility announced today that its launched Pinnacle Surrogacy, a gestational surrogacy program to support patients undergoing treatment at a network clinic who need a gestational carrier (surrogate) to start or grow their family. This distinguished program offers exceptional client services, high-quality surrogates, and expedited surrogate matching to Pinnacle network patients.

Pinnacle Surrogacy (PRNewswire)

"We've developed Pinnacle Surrogacy to continue providing the best fertility care by offering a seamless and streamlined process for our families needing services such as surrogacy. In addition to collaborating with our long-standing surrogacy agency partners to best serve our patients, by offering access to an in-house option of medically and psychologically pre-screened surrogates ready for expedited matching, together, we greatly reduce their wait time to start their journey to parenthood, which can relieve some of their stress. It's always our goal to offer patient-first comprehensive support for all our families on their fertility journey." says Andrew Mintz, CEO of Pinnacle Fertility.

With over 7,500 fertility patients needing surrogacy each year, the demand for surrogates far outweighs the number available. Many US surrogacy agencies have over a year-long wait to be matched with a surrogate. In addition to these long wait times, most agencies send surrogates to complete their screening process once they've been matched, where about 20% of them will be disqualified. This leads to even longer timelines and increased stress and grief for intended parents on their surrogacy journeys.

"Pinnacle Surrogacy completes the necessary pre-treatment screening in advance of the match with a growing family, accelerating their timeline and easing any worries of their surrogate being disqualified from the program," says Aisha Lewis, Senior Director of Third Party Programs at Pinnacle Fertility. For those interested in becoming a surrogate, Aisha adds, "Pinnacle Surrogates are celebrated and honored as an essential piece of the world-class care we are proud to provide. We are always seeking healthy, responsible, and compassionate gestational surrogates to join our program who are as committed and passionate about helping growing families as we are."

Finding a high-quality surrogate can be difficult and costly for patients. Patients being seen at a Pinnacle Fertility network clinic, including California Fertility Partners, ORM Fertility, Advanced Fertility Care, Seattle Reproductive Medicine, Institute of Human Reproduction, Dominion Fertility, Reproductive Gynecology and Infertility, IVF1, and Santa Monica Fertility will have exclusive access to Pinnacle Surrogacy's selection of exceptional pre-screened surrogates and personalized support for their surrogacy journey to parenthood.

Learn more about Pinnacle Surrogacy at pinnaclesurrogacy.com.

About Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility is the nation's fastest-growing physician-centric fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

For more information about Pinnacle Fertility, visit pinnaclefertility.com

CONTACT:

Walt Conrad

wconrad@pinnaclefertility.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pinnacle Fertility