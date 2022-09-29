Ogury names industry veteran Anthony Flaccavento as General Manager Americas

Flaccavento will be responsible for driving revenue growth for the company in the US and LATAM regions

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogury , the global leader in personified advertising, today announced the nomination of Anthony Flaccavento as General Manager Americas. In his remit, Flaccavento will lead, develop, and continue to build a best-in-class sales organization to expand Ogury's business across the Americas. He will endeavor to establish the company as the go-to partner for all brands, marketers, and agencies that value privacy protection, and superior and sustainable advertising results.

With close to 20 years of experience in Sales leadership roles, Flaccavento started his career working for high-profile consumer media brands such as entertainment company Complex Media, and periodicals MAXIM Magazine and Athlon Media, where he led all integrated sales efforts, on and offline, and was responsible for generating long-lasting relationships with major brands like Samsung, Verizon, Diageo, and Unilever. For the last five years, he was Chief Revenue Officer at dynamic CTV and all-screen video solutions company Tremor Video - where he led a team of 120+ talents and focused on driving overall growth and creating shareholder value for investors. Before this role, Flaccavento spent six years within the company in various sales executive positions - helping lead business and scale revenue in the US and Canada.

Flaccavento will be based in New York and report directly to Geoffroy Martin, Ogury's Chief Operating Officer.

"For the last few years, the US has accounted for a significant part of our global revenue, showcasing the importance of this market for us as a company, but also the success of our technology in the industry," said Geoffroy Martin, Chief Operating Officer, Ogury. "Today, I am delighted to have Anthony join the Ogury team and look forward to working with him, and the rest of the organization, to execute our strategy and establish and lead the personified advertising market category in the Americas."

"Ogury has a rich history of using data responsibly to drive sustainable results for advertisers," said Anthony Flaccavento, General Manager Americas, Ogury. "And I am excited to be part of a company whose approach to personified advertising leverages powerful and unique data, with impactful choice-driven ads and incredible brand protection. As General Manager Americas, I Iook forward to further unleashing the power of our data to help marketers elevate their brands, through innovative formats and respectful advertising."

His nomination comes in the wake of Stéphane Dupayage's appointment as Chief Product Officer earlier this month, as Ogury continues to strengthen its teams with significant investment in headcount in 2022. With offices in 15 countries around the world and over 500 talents, the company is accelerating its global expansion and will open a dozen new offices in 2022, with new chapters in Canada, Japan, Switzerland and Colombia amongst others.

Ogury , the global leader in personified advertising, has created a breakthrough advertising engine that delivers comprehensive audience interests, brand performance, privacy protection and sustainability within one technology stack, built and optimized for mobile. Advertisers working with Ogury benefit from fully visible impactful ads, future-proof targeting and unwavering protection. Publishers enjoy the rewards of a respectful user experience, incremental revenues and premium demand with Ogury's solutions. Founded in 2014, Ogury is a global organization with 500+ people, including 100 engineers across 15 countries.

