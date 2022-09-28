VLS Environmental Solutions Names Corinna Carbone-Stephens, MBA New Chief Human Resources Officer

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VLS Environmental Solutions, LCC, a leading provider of environmental solutions that helps business achieve their sustainability goals, announced today that it has named Corinna Carbone-Stephens, MBA as chief human resources officer.

In this role, Carbone-Stephens will provide leadership and guidance on VLS's human resources operations. In addition, she will oversee the setting, enforcement, and evaluation of human resource policies and procedures and implement long-range strategic talent management goals for the Company.

"Corrina is the ideal candidate to lead the human resources department at VLS. Her extensive expertise and depth of human resources experience will serve VLS well as we continue on our current growth trajectory," said John Magee, CEO of VLS. "She has a proven track record in human resources leadership and is familiar with critical topics such as change management, process optimization, employee development as well as diversity and inclusion initiatives, which are imperative in today's workforce."

Before joining VLS, Carbone-Stephens served as vice president of human resources for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, where she was recruited to provide subject matter expertise for organization effectiveness, culture, talent management, and learning and development. Prior to leading the 14K+ people at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Carbone-Stephens spent the majority of her career serving in various human resources positions at Eni Corporate in locations all across the globe.

"I look forward to joining VLS and lending my knowledge to help it continue to grow as a leader in sustainability solutions," said Carbone-Stephens. "It is exciting to serve in the pivotal role of chief human resources officer as the Company continues to position itself as an employer of choice in the field."

Carbone-Stephens earned her bachelor's degree in foreign language and literature at the University of Pisa in Italy and her Master of Business Administration from the Jesse H. Jones School of Business at Texas Southern University in Houston. She is a certified SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). Carbone-Stephens has been a featured speaker at the Gulf Coast Symposium on HR issues, the LEAP HR Oil and Gas conference, the Texas Diversity Council, and Rice University.

About VLS Environmental Solutions

VLS Environmental Solutions is a leader in sustainability solutions, with three divisions providing industry-leading services. The Company's Waste Services division provides customized waste processing solutions for non-hazardous industrial and commercial waste, including landfill diversion and sustainability programs, solidification of liquid waste, recycling, and wastewater treatment. The Company's Railcar Cleaning and Repair Services division provides specialty cleaning services for difficult-to-clean products, including chemicals, hardened materials, and pressurized gases, and comprehensive services for certified full-service repairs, tank car qualifications, and maintenance using the most environmentally friendly and safe processes in the industry along with railcar repair services. The Company's Marine Services division offers state-of-the-art barge cleaning, repair, and gas-free facilities for various chemical solvents and downstream petroleum products. VLS has over 900 employees in 36 locations across the country. For more information about VLS, visit www.vlses.com.

