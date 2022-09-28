LG MAGNIT 4K 136-INCH MICRO LED DISPLAY DELIVERS ULTIMATE HOME THEATER EXPERIENCE

LG MAGNIT leverages AI and machine learning to deliver stunning visuals

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has unveiled the LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch Micro LED residential display (LSAD Series), offering integrators and end users an extraordinary home cinema, digital art and entertainment experience. Complete with LG's webOS smart TV platform, popular streaming apps, screen sharing and AI-enhanced processing, the new Micro LED Extreme Home Cinema screen is being demonstrated for the first time at the CEDIA Expo 2022 (booth #14041).

According to Michael Kosla, vice president, LG Electronics USA, the LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch display contains numerous high-end features that deliver premium home viewing for any type of content in any room environment.

"With its groundbreaking performance, LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch is a luxury residential display offering viewers the cutting-edge color, clarity and contrast of LG's Micro LED combined with Alpha 9 AI-enhanced processing designed to present movies, TV shows or pieces of digital art optimally," said Kosla. "Today's discerning homeowners expect an increasingly high level of technological sophistication, and LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch delivers with stellar visuals and an air of exclusivity that can't be replicated in retail stores."

LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch offers a trove of special features including LG's α (Alpha) 9 AI Processor that uses deep learning technology to reduce picture noise and optimize saturation and contrast based on room conditions. It also is designed to enhance the clarity and legibility of faces and text, while an ambient light sensor adjusts brightness and tone mapping to maintain optimal appearance in varying lighting conditions.

To help homeowners make the most of the breathtaking visuals, LG has included screen share capabilities through AirPlay 2* and Miracast protocols that allow content from any iOS, Android, macOS or Windows 10 device to be wirelessly streamed to LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch.

LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch also provides a dedicated mobile app** that will allow users to load digital art directly onto the display. A collage feature in the app will enable owners to display a wall full of their personal photos that can be sized and adjusted as desired.

The LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch display is ideal for home environments ranging from home theaters to media rooms to living rooms, with 2,000 nits of peak brightness helping to deliver excellent performance and visibility even in rooms with higher ambient light.

Micro LED is a relatively new technology for residential displays, delivering superb performance with exceptional brightness, years of lifespan, incredible viewing angles and excellent color gamut even in rooms with lots of windows and high ambient light. Notably, LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch is visibly and fundamentally different from LED TV Displays, which are simply LCD TVs with LED backlighting to boost brightness. With Micro LED, images are generated directly by millions of individual diodes that can turn off completely when presenting the color black. This enables the displays to deliver stunning contrast and color.

LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch displays offer connectivity including four HDMI in ports, LAN in, digital out, two USB in and an RS232C port. The display's 120 Hz frame rate ensures smooth playback of fast-moving visuals such as sports or action content.

LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch is the latest luxury LG Micro LED display solution designed specifically for residential installations, following the 2021 introduction of the DVLED Extreme Home Cinema line that features multiple models and sizes including a gigantic 325-inch 8K display.

The new LG Micro LED display is a premium product available in the United States exclusively through specially-certified LG distribution partners. Since luxurious appearance and high-performance are both expected at this level, LG has collaborated with Danish audio legend Bang & Olufsen to bundle the flagship Beolab 90 home speaker as the preferred sound system for LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch display when sold through Bang & Olufsen stores. Kosla said, "When paired with Beolab 90, LG MAGNIT delivers one of the most incredible home cinema experiences ever imagined." The display also can be paired with Bang & Olufsen's wider portfolio of home theater loudspeakers including Beolab 50 and 28 models.

