EIGHTEEN RETIRED MILITARY LEADERS URGE PRESIDENT BIDEN TO SUPPORT DOMESTIC ENERGY PRODUCTION

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighteen retired military personnel from the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps sent a letter to President Biden urging him to increase support for domestic energy development today. The former military leaders express the importance of America's role as a leader against those who would use energy resources as a weapon to destabilize the market and assert power over our allies around the globe.

While Putin continues to cut off Russian gas supply to Europe, the people of Germany and other European nations are experiencing rising energy prices – with no relief in sight as winter looms. North America has the capacity to help replace Russian energy, unfortunately, the failure of American leadership to support policies that foster greater investment in U.S. oil and gas development has limited our nation's ability to develop and transport energy resources.

In releasing the letter, retired U.S. Army Major General James "Spider" Marks offered the following comment:

"The United States and our neighbors throughout North America have the energy resources available to limit the grip Russia has over the world's energy supply. However, recent U.S. policy decisions have limited oil and gas development, and canceled critical infrastructure projects, including Keystone XL. North American energy development is critical to U.S. national security and to the economic and national security of our allies throughout Europe and the world. We urge President Biden and his administration to support the development and transportation of all our nation's energy resources – especially wind, solar, natural gas, and crude oil. The U.S. is a hedge against foreign adversaries who are weaponizing their energy supply to bend other nations' political will, in opposition to freedoms and liberty."

September 28, 2022

President Joseph R. Biden

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20500

Dear Mr. President,

In support of United States national security, we are writing to encourage you and your administration to use all the powers at your disposal to increase the development of energy resources from United States and North America, including crude oil and natural gas.

The immediacy of global and geopolitical challenges necessitate the United States – once again – reassert its role as moral and economic leader, a role we can only successfully take if we have access to plentiful and affordable energy.

Many of the challenges our world is experiencing today come in large part because of Russia's unprovoked attack on, and ongoing war with, Ukraine, which has upset the global energy market. Unfortunately recent domestic policy decisions have limited crude oil development and restricted our access to critical supplies, such as the cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline permit, a project that would have brought Canadian crude to the U.S. Additional regulatory uncertainty and restrictions have severely curtailed the construction of energy infrastructure and refining capacity, which have constrained U.S. energy development and growth.

While the consequences of these policies were masked during the economic downturn of COVID-19, the global growth of energy demand over the past two years has forced a time of reckoning. This has led U.S. officials to ask foreign nations to fill the energy supply gap. Some of these nations – while they may purport to be allies of the United States – do not support the principles of freedom, democracy, and liberty; and instead serve their own self-interests. As Lt. General H.R. McMaster stated in recent testimony, "It is self-defeating to constrain U.S. oil and gas production and exports and then supplicate to the hostile states of Venezuela and Iran to compensate for energy shortages."

If the United States' production capacity diminishes, we risk reverting to a scenario where we will have to rely on foreign rivals to meet our energy demands. To our credit, the United States has become a net oil exporter, diversifying global supplies. Our role as a purveyor to the international market is paramount, not just to prevent market volatility and avoid major price fluctuations, but also to increase our geopolitical advantage and support our allies abroad.

For more than two generations, the United States has stood as a hedge against authoritarian regimes and dictators around the globe and, time after time, the United States – in large part because of our access to low cost energy – has been able to put our finger on the scale to tip the balance of power in liberty's favor. Without ready access to affordable and plentiful energy, we also risk a new reality where freedom's adversaries will gain an upper hand in critical strategic geopolitical battles that could have negative consequences not just for citizens of the United States, but also for people around the globe.

We simply cannot allow that to happen.

Mr. President, we encourage you to support what is best for the people of the United States, our allies, and those seeking a better life around the world. Policies put into place during the last decade, including during your time as Vice President, allowed the United States to grow to global energy dominance. This put our nation in a strong economic and strategic position among our allies and our adversaries. With your leadership, we can attain our country's energy aspirations and use energy as a foreign policy tool for good.

Please support all reasonable efforts to develop and leverage energy resources in the United States and across North America.

Respectfully,

James "Spider" Marks, Major General, U.S. Army retired

James J. Carey, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy retired

Robert Carey, Captain, U.S. Navy retired

Robert Harward, Vice Admiral, U.S. Navy retired

Mark Heinrich, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy retired

Francis H. Kearney III, Lieutenant General, U.S. Army retired

Thomas Magness, Colonel, U.S. Army retired

Robert Maness, Colonel, U.S. Air Force retired

Brigham A. McCown, Commander, U.S. Navy retired

Tidal McCoy, former Acting Secretary of the Air Force

Ben Mixon, Lieutenant General, U.S. Army retired

Sergio de la Peña, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs

Aaron Pluto, Major, U.S. Army retired

Bentley B. Rayburn, Major General, U.S. Air Force retired

Mastin Robeson, Major General, United States Marine Corps retired

E.G. "Buck" Shuler, Lieutenant General, U.S. Air Force retired

Greg Slavonic, former Acting Undersecretary of the Navy

James N. Stewart, Major General, U.S. Air Force retired

CC: Jake Sullivan, United States National Security Advisor

Brian Deese, Director of the United States National Economic Council

