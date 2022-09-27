Kevin's Natural Foods is Offering $10,000 to its First-Ever Chief Health Hacker

The natural food brand, best known for hacking healthy, is calling for five-minute health hacks from aspiring health hackers around the country

MODESTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin's Natural Foods , the line of flavorful sous-vide entrées, sides, and sauces on a mission to make clean eating seamlessly fit into any lifestyle, is unveiling a new campaign to find a "Chief Health Hacker". Kevin's "hacks healthy" with delicious, nutritious, Michelin-style meals ready in just five minutes, and with the help of a Chief Health Hacker, the brand aims to help consumers do so much more in the same amount of time. With a recently launched online storefront, Kevin's is now available for delivery straight to your door. The brand is tapping influencers and creators such as Denise Austin, Katie Austin and Emmanuel Duverneau to help educate consumers to make the most of their time with 'Five Minute Health Hacks'.

As part of the campaign, Kevin's is holding a contest to select one lucky fan of the brand to fill the position of Chief Health Hacker and serve as the face of Kevin's brand mission. The Chief Health Hacker will help customers find small ways to incorporate different daily practices into their busy schedules to help boost physical and mental health. The winner will create bi-monthly Health Hacks to be published to Kevin's 'Five Minute Health Hack' library and receive a year's supply of Kevin's products along with a cash prize of $10,000, plus all the gear they need to make them feel like an official Chief Health Hacker.

"We are dedicated to empowering even the busiest people to eat clean without sacrificing flavor", says Kevin McCray, the co-founder and COO of Kevin's Natural Foods. "Along with our charge to hack healthy in the kitchen, we want to equip our customers with quick ways to incorporate healthy hacks into their day that aren't complicated, expensive, or take longer than five minutes." Whether it's meditation, a silly dance, or a walk to the mailbox, Kevin's Natural Foods wants to make five minute health hacks easily accessible to everyone.

Consumers will be able to enter by submitting their 'five minute health hack' videos on TikTok or Instagram using #ChiefHealthHacker. With help from innovative creators and guest judges Denise and Katie Austin, Emmanuel Duverneau, and more, Kevin's will select three finalists and open a public vote to select the ultimate Chief Health Hacker. Kevin's is currently accepting submissions for its Chief Health Hacker with entries closing on October 10th. For more information visit kevinsnaturalfoods.com and follow along on Instagram @kevins.natural.foods and TikTok @kevins.natural.foods using #ChiefHealthHacker.

Kevin's Natural Foods is a line of healthy entrées, sides and sauces on a mission to make clean eating not only taste delicious, but also seamlessly fit into any lifestyle. Co-founded by Kevin McCray, who battled a severe auto-immune disorder for years and cured his condition through clean eating — specifically the Paleo diet —Kevin's Natural Foods was born from his desire to help other people eat clean. Kevin's flavorful, sous-vide entrées and signature Paleo, Keto and Gluten-Free certified sauces allow home chefs to 'Hack Healthy' by whipping up delicious Michelin-style meals in just five minutes. With restaurant quality ingredients and recipes, Kevin's products ring in at an approachable price point and are available online at kevinsnaturalfoods.com , on the shelves of coveted grocery retailers like Whole Foods and Costco and through Amazon and Thrive Market. With strict nutritious standards, entrees and sauces contain zero refined sugar, artificial ingredients, grains, soy, antibiotics or hormones. A true market disruptor, Kevin's is the first clean refrigerated entrée brand and challenges the notion that proper nutrition can't be as delicious as it is healthy.

