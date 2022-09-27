Hurricane Ian: Preparing for evacuation and keeping pets safe and healthy when returning home

AVMA experts available for interview

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of people in Florida are under evacuation orders today as Hurricane Ian bears down on the U.S. mainland, and many of them will be evacuating with their pets.

Survey the area outside your home to identify sharp objects, contaminated water, downed power lines or other hazards

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) has disaster preparedness and recovery resources available for pet owners, including tips on assembling a pet evacuation kit, what to do if your pet is lost, and what to do after a disaster.

Pet evacuation kits

The AVMA advises pet owners include the following in their pet evacuation kits:

Food and medicine

First aid kit

Sanitation

Important documents

Travel supplies

Comfort items

Keep pets safe when returning home

After the storm passes and people prepare to return to their homes, the AVMA encourages pet owners to take steps to ensure the health and well-being of their pets, in what could be potentially dangerous or stressful environments.

When returning home with pets following a disaster, the AVMA recommends the following:

Survey the area inside and outside your home to identify sharp objects, dangerous materials, dangerous wildlife, contaminated water, downed power lines or other hazards.

Do not allow pets to roam free outdoors until the area is safe for them to do so. They could encounter dangerous wildlife and debris if allowed outside unsupervised and unrestrained. In addition, familiar scents and landmarks may have changed, and this can confuse your pets.

Allow uninterrupted rest and sleep to allow your pets to recover from the trauma and stress of the evacuation and disaster.

The disruption of routine activities can be the biggest cause of stress for your pets, so try to re-establish a normal schedule as quickly as you can.

Comfort each other. The simple act of petting and snuggling can reduce anxiety for both people and pets.

If you notice any signs of stress, discomfort, or illness in your pets, contact your veterinarian to schedule a checkup.

For more information on pets and disasters, visit the AVMA website at avma.org/PetReady.

