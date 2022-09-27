Grainger Named One of the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ in 2022

Grainger Named One of the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ in 2022

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced it has been named by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women," said Kathleen Carroll, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "With nearly 40 percent of our U.S. workforce being women, this award recognizes the investments Grainger continues to make in creating an inclusive workplace."

Grainger sponsors several initiatives to support women in the workplace:

Grainger was one of the first companies to sign The Chicago Network Equity Principles, a campaign to strive to achieve 50 percent representation of women in leadership.

Grainger's Women's Business Resource Group connects more than 1,400 women and allies across North America to advance an inclusive workplace.

Grainger recently established a relationship with The Mom Project, a digital talent marketplace and community designed to help women remain active in the workforce.

Grainger is a corporate member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

Grainger has been recognized as the founding partner of a new leadership development program for high potential women leaders in partnership with the International Women's Forum.

Grainger U.S. team members also receive competitive and flexible benefits covering team members' emotional, financial, physical and social wellbeing. For example, an automatic six percent 401(k) company contribution, recently enhanced parental and maternity leave, employee assistance programs, tuition reimbursement and specific programs focused on financial and emotional wellbeing.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Fortune partners with Great Place to Work®, using their methodology to evaluate thousands of organizations across the U.S. with nearly 1.2 million responses this year. The Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list is extremely competitive because it's the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly women say they're treated at their workplace.

To learn more about a career at Grainger, visit jobs.grainger.com. For more information on what Grainger offers for team members, visit graingertotalrewards.com.

To read more of what team members said about why Grainger is a great workplace, visit Grainger: Great Place to Work-Certified, Grainger's Great Place to Work profile.

To see the full list of Fortune's "Best Workplaces for Women," visit Best Workplaces for Women.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2021 sales of $13.0 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep the World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with a wide range of product categories that keep customer operations running and their people safe. The Company also delivers services and solutions, such as technical support and inventory management, to provide tangible value and save customers time and money. Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products in its High-Touch Solutions assortment and more than 30 million products through its expanding Endless Assortment offering. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

View original content:

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.