S&T BANK NAMED AS A PITTSBURGH TOP WORKPLACE

INDIANA, Pa., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank (NASDAQ: STBA) has been awarded a 2022 Top Workplaces honor by the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette.

Top workplaces (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor to be recognized as a top workplace in Pittsburgh," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "As a relationship-focused bank our most important asset is our people. Our employees are incredibly dedicated to our customers, communities and each other while consistently looking for opportunities to go above and beyond. I want to extend a sincere thank you to our employees for all they do."

The third-party survey was administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC and based solely on employee feedback. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.

"This recognition is a testament to our commitment of providing our employees a stimulating work environment that offers personal and professional growth while promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. We take pride in our employees and thank them for the critical role they play in making S&T a top workplace," commented Susie Nicholson, chief human resources officer.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power in 2022. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

New S&T Bank logo (PRNewsFoto/S&T Bank) (PRNewswire)

