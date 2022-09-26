Creative Medical Technology Announces Peer Reviewed Publication of Positive Results for StemSpine® Study

--Two-Year Follow-Up Results Confirm Significant Efficacy and No Serious Adverse Effects in Patients who Underwent the StemSpine® Procedure for Treating Chronic Lower Back Pain --

PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, today announced the peer reviewed publication of positive, two-year follow-up data for the Company's StemSpine® study, showing significant efficacy of the StemSpine® procedure for treating chronic lower back pain without any serious adverse effects reported.

The StemSpine® publication demonstrates the clinical use of the patented procedure that utilizes a patient's own bone marrow aspirate for the treatment of chronic lower back pain. There were no safety related concerns at up to two years follow-up. The StemSpine® procedure resulted in an efficacy rate of 87% in the treated patients in terms of decreased pain and increased mobility.

"The positive two-year data from our StemSpine® study is very encouraging and may help alleviate the current opioid crisis related to prescription medication abuse for chronic lower back pain," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of the Company. "To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of the clinical efficacy of injecting bone marrow aspirate into areas surrounding the disc, which may repair, remodel and improve the blood supply around the disc and lower back area. We believe StemSpine® represents an attractive non-surgical option for many of the millions of Americans who suffer from chronic lower back pain and look forward to further translation."

The StemSpine® patent also covers the use of off the shelf adult donor stem cells (allogeneic) for this indication.

The publication may be found at www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

