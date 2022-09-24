MINISO GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MINISO Group Holding Limited - MNSO

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 17, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO), if they purchased or acquired the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

MINISO investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-mnso/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

MINISO and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement, violating federal securities laws.

On July 26, 2022, market researcher Blue Orca Capital reported on a myriad of issues involving the China-based company, including that "there is overwhelming evidence that MINISO misleads the market about its core business" and that "Chinese corporate filings also indicate, in our view, that the chairman siphoned hundreds of millions from the public company through opaque Caribbean jurisdictions as the middleman in a crooked headquarters deal," among other things.

On this news, the price of MINISO's American Depositary Shares fell $1.08, or 14.98%, to close at $6.13, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Ashraf v. MINISO Group Holding Limited, No. 22-cv-05815.

