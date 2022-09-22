magic bullet® Launches the Mini Juicer to Make Juicing More Approachable

As the first all-new product to be released under magic bullet®'s rebrand, the magic bullet® Mini Juicer reflects the brand's revitalized positioning.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- magic bullet® is introducing its latest kitchen innovation with the launch of the magic bullet® Mini Juicer — a fun, affordable, and easy-to-use countertop juicer. The appliance's simple, single-serve design and stress-free, mess-free juicing capabilities make it a unique addition to the world of home juicing.

The magic bullet® Mini Juicer makes fresh, delicious juice from fruits and vegetables while cutting down on prep, mess, and waste. The magic bullet® Mini Juicer takes up less space than standard models while still boasting a 400-watt motor, 2-inch feed chute, and 52-oz pulp bin. It's compact, efficient, and it looks incredible on the kitchen counter.

Other key product features include:

A silicone spout cap that catches drips before they splatter. When every last drop has been extracted, users can flip the cap up to stop the flow of post-juicing drips.

A 16-oz to-go cup that fits snugly under the silicone spout, and an attachable twist-on lid that makes it easy to get nutrients in while on-the-move.

Easy to clean attachments are top-rack dishwasher-safe and compact, making both the appliance and its attachments storage-friendly.

"The magic bullet® Mini Juicer is a fresh and innovative product that addresses a gap in the market for single-serve juicing," said Justin Giouzepis, Chief Marketing Officer at magic bullet®. "This is a competitively priced, space-saving, and accessible juicer designed for consumers who want to make delicious juice at home, but don't want to spend hundreds of dollars or deal with complex machinery to do so."

The magic bullet® Mini Juicer is the first all-new product to be released under the brand's refresh. This new era establishes magic bullet® as an unexpectedly playful appliance brand that encourages users to get creative in the kitchen, while keeping things easy, breezy, and low on mess and stress.

The magic bullet® Mini Juicer retails for $59.99 and will be available for purchase at themagicbullet.com , Kohls, Amazon.com, and consumers' favorite retailer websites. For more information, visit http://www.themagicbullet.com/ or follow @themagicbullet on Instagram and @themagicbulletofficial on TikTok .

About magic bullet ®

We all know the kitchen is where the real magic happens, and at magic bullet®, we want you to let your creativity flow. For us, it's not about perfect measurements or extreme precision, it's about the remixes, substitutions, and happy accidents that make your dishes uniquely your own. From personal blenders to air fryers and beyond, our products provide an all-in-one assist to help you mix it up, whether you're blending a juicy colada, throwing together a fire salsa, or crisping up some irresistibly flavorful wings. We're not here to make sure you "get it right" – we're here so you can let loose, mess around, and have lots of tasty fun along the way. That's how you find your flavor. That's magic bullet®.

