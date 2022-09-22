Floating Point Group Partners with The Tie to Deliver Research to Institutional Crypto Investors

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Floating Point Group , a cryptocurrency prime brokerage, partnered with The Tie to deliver research to The Tie Terminal , the fastest and most comprehensive workstation for institutional digital asset investors.

Floating Point Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Floating Point Group) (PRNewswire)

FPG's Trading Desk provides expert order execution powered by an advanced algorithmic trading platform, first pioneered in a dorm room at MIT, for institutions. This trading team will deliver to The Tie quantitative insights and technology deep-dives with actionable insights on trading, DeFi apps, as well as custody and wallet security. It's this same research that helps FPG customers operate and discover trading opportunities in rapidly evolving markets.

The Tie Terminal - the crypto market's data terminal and workflow solution for institutions - serves leading hedge funds, OTC desks, market makers, prime brokers, and proprietary trading firms. The Tie brings together market, on-chain, derivatives, sentiment, company, and news data into an all-in-one platform for the most sophisticated players in the digital asset space. Funds ranging from $10M to $100B in AUM trust The Tie to help stay on top of the market, manage risk, and make faster and more informed decisions.

Read more here .

About Floating Point Group



Floating Point Group is a crypto prime brokerage platform and agency trading desk for asset managers that removes the barriers and complications to access liquidity across a broad set of markets in order to deploy advanced cryptocurrency-centric strategies at scale. The company carries insurance for custodied cryptocurrencies and is regulated in the U.S.; FPG has also secured VASP registration in the Cayman Islands.

Floating Point Group is backed by Tribe Capital, Coinbase Ventures, FAST by GettyLab, Borderless Capital, CapitalX, Formulate Ventures, BoxOne Ventures, Seabury Global Markets, AngelList's Naval Ravikant, and a host of angel and institutional investors.

Learn more: floating.group

About The Tie



The Tie is the leading provider of information services for digital assets. The Tie Terminal is the fastest and most comprehensive workstation for institutional digital asset investors. The Terminal brings together real-time news from thousands of primary sources, with sentiment analytics, spot and derivatives, alternative, and on-chain data in a powerful and intuitive platform.

The Tie's clients include the leading traditional and crypto-native hedge funds, OTC desks, market makers, trading venues, banks, sell-side firms, and other institutional market participants.

Learn more: The Tie

Media Contact:



Katherine Camara

Ditto PR

floatingpointgroup@dittopr.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Floating Point Group