Dallas Market Greets New Rally House Storefront

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas market is home to a handful of Rally House locations, lending to a solid connection between the city's fans and this nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer. That's why the company is happy to announce a new storefront in this famous Texas city - Rally House Preston Forest. With an impressive assortment of products and an ideal location only 15 minutes north of downtown, this store is sure to satisfy residents, visitors, and fans from all around.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Cities with numerous teams and an equally diverse fanbase deserve a trusted retailer like Rally House to provide all the apparel and accessories needed to show team spirit. "There are so many talented franchises and popular attractions around Dallas," describes District Manager Summer Cortez. "And Rally House Preston Forest is perfect for an area like this, as we have an expansive selection of team gear, localized merch, and much more for all the awesome fans in the vicinity!"

Those that visit Rally House Preston Forest will discover an extraordinary selection of gear for all their favorite professional organizations, like the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, and Stars, to name a few. There's also a multitude of collegiate programs in stock, such as the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, and SMU Mustangs. Plus, this Rally House store only offers the best brands, like Nike, New Era, Adidas, Mitchell & Ness, and more.

Since Dallas boasts an enormous roster of sought-after attractions, eateries, and businesses, Rally House Preston Forest carries an ever-growing local assortment. Customers will get to show city and state pride with remarkable products for icons like Lone Star Beer, Don't Mess with Texas, and Whataburger.

Patrons will receive excellent customer service and a fun environment at Rally House Preston Forest. Still, many products are available at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options to any state. Additionally, store news and updates can be found at www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-preston-forest or by following the store on Facebook (@RallyPrestonForest) and Instagram (@rallyprestonforest).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 125+ locations across 13 states.

CONTACT:

Summer Cortez, District Manager

scortez@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally House