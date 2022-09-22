Batteries Plus Finalizes 3-Unit Franchise Agreement for Long Island Expansion

Local Restaurateurs Bet Big on Recession-Resilience by Investing in Top Battery Retailer

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the nation's leading franchise retailer for batteries, light bulbs, key fobs and phone repair services, recently welcomed their newest signed agreement for the development of 3 new units in Long Island, New York. This deal will not only expand the presence of the franchise within the region as a whole, but will establish the brand in a territory that's just become active for the company this year.

Dominick and Joe Loccisano, brothers and business partners, invested in Batteries Plus after having spent 17-years working alongside one another in the restaurant industry. In that time, they've been able to establish a variety of local namesakes, including Villaggio Bistro, Sangrias Latin Restaurant, Sangaritas Tapas Restaurant, and more.

As the pandemic cast a spotlight on the economic fragility of the restaurant sector, the brothers were compelled to rethink the diversity of their investments and long-term viability of the market. In search of business opportunities with a proven track record of recession-resilience and sustained year-over-year growth, they then discovered, researched, met with and signed on the dotted line to become a part of the fastest-growing battery supplies franchise in the country.

"The restaurant business has the tendency to consume your entire life. Coupled with the skyrocketing cost of labor and overhead, it's just become a difficult beast to manage and constantly adapt with," said Dominick Loccisano. "That's largely why the blueprint of a franchise business model – particularly Batteries Plus - appealed to us so much."

As individuals and businesses become increasingly dependent on battery power, it's important to provide communities with ready access to the batteries they rely on. And that's the role the Loccisano's are looking to fill, providing for the energy needs of Long Island residents and businesses.

"We're in the early stages of searching out the best real estate for our first location and are already envisioning what the brand's footprint in the area will look like over the next 5 years," said Joe Loccisano. "There's plenty of work ahead and lessons to be learned, but I feel this most recent deal is just the start of what our involvement with Batteries Plus will entail as we continue to move forward."

Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. And for the 29th year in a row, the brand made Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 69 spots over last year's rank. To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on franchise opportunities or to tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

