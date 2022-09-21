Wolters Kluwer Director to Moderate Session at LVNx Conference Experience

Nicole Stone will join thought leaders to discuss key industry trends and insights from the 2022 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey

NEW YORK,, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicole Stone, Director of New Product Development Content Strategy at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will moderate a discussion at Legal Value Network's first ever LVNx Conference Experience on a panel titled "Future Ready Lawyer 2022: Key Industry Trends & Insights." The conference will take place in Chicago on Thursday, September 22, 11:15 AM – 12:15PM CT.

The panel will focus on key findings from the 2022 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey, including legal industry trends, the dynamics of the changing law firm and legal department, the evolving client-firm relationship, and more. The panel will feature acclaimed industry professionals, including Sarah Andeen, Chief Knowledge & Research Services Officer at Chapman and Cutler LLP; Jared Applegate, Chief Legal Operations Officer at Barnes & Thornburg LLP; Esther Bowers, Chief Practice Management Officer at Honigman LLP; Leslie Brown, Director of Legal Process Innovation at Greenberg Traurig LLP; and Chloe Carver, Outside Counsel Programs Manager at Microsoft.

"As legal professionals prepare for new technology and ongoing industry changes, it's important for us to understand the factors that are impacting the industry's transformation," said Stone. "I look forward to joining this talented group of thought leaders to discuss their insights on the survey results and provide perspective on how legal professionals can prepare for the future."

The 2022 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey is an independently conducted survey that pulls and presents benchmark data from 751 professionals across 11 countries. The survey offers unique insights into the significant forces of change presenting both challenges and opportunities in the field with present data as well as projections three years into the future.

The LVNx Conference Experience was born out of the belief that there is significant value in leaning across the legal ecosystem to candidly identify forces of change, challenges, and opportunities for potential growth through better collaboration. The conference seeks to help professionals tap into diverse perspectives from members of law firms, in-house legal departments, and service providers.

To register and learn more, visit: https://www.legalvaluenetwork.com/conference-experience

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

