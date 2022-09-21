HawkEye 360 Adds New Radar and Communication Signals to RFGeo Product

New UHF and VHF signals enable customers to detect a broader range of radar and communications signals across land and sea

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's leading commercial provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, today announced two new signals available as part of its RFGeo™ signal mapping product : VHF and UHF Flex. RFGeo data and analytics provide a new geospatial data layer that enables RF awareness, utilizing the unique data generated by HawkEye 360's satellite constellation to detect and geolocate RF signals of interest.

HawkEye 360 (PRNewsfoto/HawkEye 360) (PRNewswire)

Leveraging overhead collected UHF and VHF geolocated signal data, analysts can increase the efficiency of their workflows by rapidly discovering emitters of interest. RFGeo leverages the power of HawkEye 360's growing constellation of satellites to detect and geolocate RF signals across Earth's surface. The antennas on HawkEye 360's satellites can cover areas spanning millions of square kilometers, enabling large-scale monitoring of RF activity over a wide RF spectrum.

VHF Flex and UHF Flex are being used in RF-based multi-INT workflows to gain situational awareness into a broad range of activities, including early-warning radars, military exercises, line-of-sight radio communications, and indicators of interference.

"VHF and UHF Flex represent our ongoing commitment to expand our products and services to address the rapidly evolving needs of our clients for RF Intelligence," said Alex Fox, HawkEye 360 Chief Growth Officer. "The new UHF and VHF signals will help our clients better understand activity in their area of interest without the need to specify a specific waveform. This is the next chapter of increasingly powerful capabilities we are introducing over the next six months. I am excited about the work our team is doing with our clients to deliver high-impact solutions and value."

UHF Flex and VHF Flex differ from other signals in our catalog by letting our customers choose from a broader frequency range, enabling more collections, characterizations, geolocations, and insights into RF activity.

The two signals join a growing catalog of signals including VHF Marine Communications, UHF Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB), UHF Push-to-talk radios, GPS Interference, L-Band Mobile Satellite Communications (such as Thuraya and Inmarsat devices), X- and S-Band Maritime and Land-based Radars.

All signals within the RFGeo product can be purchased through a historical archive, new collections, or regional awareness subscription if applicable.

For more information on the HawkEye 360, please visit he360.com.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is delivering a revolutionary source of global knowledge based on radio frequency (RF) geospatial intelligence to those working to make the world a safer place. The company operates the first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation to detect, characterize, and geolocate a broad range of RF signals. This unique RF data and analytics equip our global customers with high-impact insights needed to make decisions with confidence. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HawkEye 360